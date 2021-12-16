WATCH NOW: High school basketball: Cotter boys fall just short against Alma/Pepin

All night, Cotter and Alma/Pepin went back-and-forth.

When one of the boys basketball teams surged ahead, the other quickly responded and either tied or regained the lead.

So as Cotter charged down the court, down by three points with five seconds remaining, it felt like the Ramblers were sure to tie the game. Instead, their shot fell short and the Eagles won a 48-45 game on Thursday.

After losing its past two games by 37 and 47 points, the narrow defeat was a step up for the Ramblers (0-4) in a home cross-state matchup against Alma/Pepin (4-1), and a good bit of experience for the close games yet to come this season.

“These guys, they don’t see this type of game often, it may be a little overwhelming,” head coach T.J. Lowe said. “We need more experience at that level and hopefully we can keep it rolling.”

Cotter senior Abraham Kamara made the first two baskets of the game, a layup and a three-pointer, to give the Ramblers a 5-0 lead early. However, A/P scored seven-straight for a 7-5 lead.

On Cotter’s next trip down the court, senior Vanya Schulz hit a three to go ahead 8-7 at 11-minutes, 25-seconds.

The Eagles took control over the next three minutes with a 10-2 run that put them ahead 17-10, but Cotter responded with a strong three-minute stretch of its own that tied the score 17-17.

Both teams went tit-for-tat the rest of the half, until Schulz hit a buzzer-beating three pointer to take a 25-23 lead. The senior guard was fouled on the play, though he missed the free throw in what served as foreshadowing for the second-half struggled at the line for both teams.

In the first four minutes of the second half, Alma/Pepin built a slight 30-27 lead, but Cotter was able to grab the game’s momentum in the middle of the half with its best stretch of play all night.

Senior Payton Weifenbach started things with a layup to cut it to 30-29 at 13:27. After a quick turnover by A/P, senior Tate Gilbertson was fouled and went 1-for-2 at the line for a 30-30 tie at 13:14.

The Ramblers forced another turnover on the Eagles’ next possession, setting up another quick layup by Schulz for a 32-30 Cotter lead at 13:01. Alma/Pepin turned it over again, though Cotter ran its offense more methodically, eventually settling on a layup by Gilbertson for a 34-30 lead.

Cotter drew a charge on the other end, and arguing from the Eagles’ bench led to a technical foul. Weifenbach went 1-for-2 on the free throws, though the senior was fouled again on the ensuing possession, this time hitting both free throws for a 37-30 lead at 11:41.

Over the course of just under two minutes, the Ramblers went on a 10-0 run that was spurred by a bit of experimental defense from Lowe, who dialed up an unfamiliar 1-2-2 press that puzzled the Alma/Pepin offense.

Even though they did not end up with the win, that stellar stretch is something Lowe is going to continue to point to as he coaches his team in the coming days.

“You have to pull what you can out of the games and understand the good in it,” Lowe said.

That style of aggressive play can easily wear a team down, so the Ramblers strayed away from the press and the Eagles capitalized with a 15-2 run over the next seven minutes to take a 45-39 lead with 4:00 left on the clock.

Over the final four minutes, Alma/Pepin went 3-for-7 from the free throw line, which allowed Cotter to creep back into the game, as sophomore wing Bobby Sandcork hit a jump shot with six seconds remaining to cut the deficit to 47-45.

Eagles junior Drew Seifert hit one of his two free throws with 5.6 seconds left to bump the lead up to 48-45. Cotter made a couple quick passes down the court, but Sandcork’s very deep potential tying three-point attempt missed the mark and the visitors held on for the win.

Alma/Pepin’s Seifert was the leading scorer in the game with 19 points, joined in double digits by teammate senior Colton Brecka, who scored 15.

Cotter’s top scorer was Weifenbach, who had 16 points as the only Rambler in double figures.

In a one-score game, Lowe has areas he wishes his team could have improved—like its second-half offensive rebounding or the 10-for-18 total from the free throw line. But overall, the coach was happy with his players’ performance in their first tight finish of the season.

“They’re building up, doing good things. I’m just excited to see them grow,” Lowe said.

Andrew Tucker can be reached at andrew.tucker@lee.net or via Twitter @andrewjtucker16

