WATCH NOW: High school basketball: Cotter boys cannot come back against Fillmore Central

Sometimes no matter what you do defensively, an opposing player is just going to go off.

The Cotter boys basketball team learned that lesson the hard way on Thursday night as Fillmore Central sophomore Jayce Kienhe scored 33 points to lead the Falcons to a 67-55 win.

“Unfortunately the kid just made some good moves. As much as I hated it, I had to nod at it and respect it,” head coach T.J. Lowe said.

Despite the 12-point final margin, it seemed as though Cotter had a shot at pulling off a comeback win late.

After a sluggish start to the second half, the Ramblers (1-13, 0-7) trailed by 18 points at 11-minmutes, 14-seconds after Kienhe hit a free throw for a 50-32 for the Falcons (5-11, 3-7).

Cotter found some life in the next eight minutes, charging forward on an 18-9 run to cut the score to 59-50 when senior Payton Weifenbach hit a three-pointer at 2:33.

The lead stayed in the high single digits for the next few minutes until Kienhe hit four free throws in the final 30 seconds to seal the 12-point win.

According to Lowe, the biggest difference for his team in that late rally was that they started to get more aggressive in their shot selection.

“I told the guys make the easy pass and try to find the open shot, but you have to shoot the open shot. They worked the ball, found an open shot and they shot it instead of giving up that open shot and go to the hoop, make two more passes and it’s a turnover,” Lowe said.

Much like at the end of the game, Cotter played with good energy at the start of the game as well.

Fillmore Central started the game playing a full-court press defense and the Ramblers broke the press consistently, leading to easy layups and free throws that allowed them to take a 9-6 lead at 13:12 in the first half.

However, once the Falcons shifted into a half-court defense, Cotter lost its momentum and fell into a lull for the remainder of the half. By the break, Fillmore Central had taken the lead and stretched it to 12 points, 36-24.

A big part of that was the play of Kienhe, as the sophomore guard scored 18 points in the first half.

Typically, the Falcons’ offense is built around taking a lot of three-point shots, so Cotter came into the game with a defensive scheme that was meant to limit Fillmore Central’s long range attempts.

When they started relying on curls and spin moves from Kienhe instead, it was hard for the Ramblers to try to stop the sophomore and also keep their composure on the offensive end.

“You’ve got to take your lumps with it and perform on the other end,” Lowe said. “There’s not a ton you can do but build the guy up who’s guarding him.”

Kienhe was the only scorer in double digits for Fillmore Central, with his 33 points leading all scorers in the game.

Cotter had a balanced offensive attack, with Weifenbach leading the Ramblers with 14 points, and five other players scoring between six and nine points.

Andrew Tucker can be reached at andrew.tucker@lee.net or via Twitter @andrewjtucker16

