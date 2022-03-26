WATCH NOW: High school basketball: Caledonia boys wrap up season with third-place win

ST. PAUL — The Caledonia High School boys basketball team shook off a disappointing semifinal with an emphatic win on Saturday, as the second-seeded Warriors defeated fifth-seeded Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 74-58 in an MSHSL Class AA third-place game at Concordia-St. Paul’s Ganglehoff Arena.

After their chances at a state title were dashed in a 62-55 loss against Annandale on Friday night, the Warriors had a little over 12 hours to try to regain their composure and get back on the hardwood. The fact that the players were able to do just that is something coach Brad King admired.

“Your dream has been to play for the state championship and it disappears that night and you’ve got to turn around the next morning at noon and play a basketball game and compete again," Kinig said. "The way we were able to compete from the start to the finish there with the whole group made me very proud.”

If the previous night’s defeat was not enough fuel, the Warriors were also playing without senior guard Ja’Shon Simpson, the team’s third-highest scorer, who exited late against Annandale with an ankle injury.

“They all respect how hard Ja’Shon’s worked and of course wanted to send him off with a happy feeling like we all have right now,” King said.

From the start, that chip on their shoulder was evident.

Less than three minutes into the game, senior Eli King already had a highlight-reel dunk under his belt and senior Jackson Koepke hit a deep 3-pointer that put Caledonia (29-2) up 9-1 at forced a MACA (28-4) timeout at 15:45.

The stoppage did not slow the Warriors as the Iowa State University commit King pulled off a windmill dunk in transition as Caledonia stretched its lead to 16-5 by 12:05.

Those two early slams set the tone in the Warriors’ win, as King ended up with six dunks in the game including a poster-style dunk over Tigers’ top player Jackson Loge, a 6-foot-8 Augustana University commit.

King says it was not something he set out to do, but that he simply took advantage of opportunities by making energizing plays.

“I got a couple chances, so, it wasn’t really planned but yeah, something fun that happened and definitely hoping it would,” said Kinig, who finished his Caledonia career with a 35-point, 14-rebound performance.

More than just energizing the team and the fans, those dunks made it easier for the rest of the Warriors to score as all of the Tigers’ eyes were on King.

“When he gets rolling and attacking downhill, it opens up things for everybody else,” Brad King said.

The Warriors maintained their lead for the rest of the half, ahead 35-26 at the break.

Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta never cut the lead lower than nine points in the second period, and as the game continued, the Warriors’ advantage kept growing en route to the 16-point win.

King also had eight steals, five assists and a block for the Warriors. Koepke scored 18 points with seven rebounds, and seniors Chris Peiper and Thane Meiners had eight and seven points, respectively.

MACA was led by Lobe, who had a 26-point, 12-rebound double-double as the only Tiger in double figures.

To be able to end their season and their careers with a win, even though it was not the state title the originally hoped for, is something the Warriors will not forget.

“It means everything,” Eli King said. “It’s been a fun year, a fun career with them and something you’ll miss for sure.”

Andrew Tucker can be reached at andrew.tucker@lee.net or via Twitter @andrewjtucker16

