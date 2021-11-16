WATCH NOW: High school basketball: C-FC tops G-E-T in season opener

FOUNTAIN CITY — On the opening night of the girls basketball season on Tuesday, a couple of familiar non-conference foes met up as C-FC and G-E-T renewed their rivalry after taking a year off in 2020-21.

The Pirates snapped a three-game losing streak in the series with a 51-46 win at home that flipped the script of the last time the two teams met up.

Back on Nov. 26, 2019, C-FC built up a solid lead by halftime 26-15 before the Red Hawks charged back to win 45-42.

In Tuesday night’s contest, the Pirates built up a double-digit lead and managed to hold off the late surge by G-E-T in a good omen for things to come later this season.

“That will help down the line when we get in some games like that and hopefully it’s a learning experience,” C-FC coach Rick Peterson said.

The two teams traded leads early on in the game, but by the midpoint of the first half C-FC had built some momentum and a jumper by sophomore guard Emmalee Mann put the Pirates up 13-7 at 8-minutes, 12-seconds.

G-E-T clawed back over the next four minutes, tying the score 17-17 at 4:27 with a pair of free throws by senior guard Aleah Hunter.

A key in the Red Hawks’ resurgence was a switch to a full-court press, though shortly after tying the game the team picked up a couple fouls and coach Louis Hurd switched back into the team’s half-court defense.

In retrospect, that was a decision he wished he could have back.

“Part of me is kicking myself,” Hurd said. “I got a little gun shy.”

With some of its opponents’ pressure lessened, C-FC rebuilt its lead before halftime, going ahead 26-21 with 20 seconds left on a 3-pointer by senior guard Haili Brone on the final bucket of the half.

The Red Hawks started the second with a couple quick baskets and the Pirates’ lead stayed around two points for the first eight minutes of the second half, sitting at 33-31 with 10:48 to play.

However, C-FC kicked into high gear over the next five minutes with a 10-0 run in which the team played equally well on both ends of the court to go up 43-31 at 4:56. In fact, the team’s strong defensive play directly led to strong offensive play as the swarming Pirates poked and prodded G-E-T’s ballhandlers to force turnovers and turn them into wide-open buckets on the other end.

“Our defense is going to be a lot of our offense,” Peterson said. “We’ve got a pretty big group that you can rotate kids in and play with that type of energy.”

Much like in the 2019 meeting, G-E-T cut into that lead in a hurry with a couple quick 3-pointers for a 43-37 score at 4:18. Unlike that prior meeting, though, C-FC was able to regain its composure and close out the win.

Despite the loss, G-E-T senior Lindsey Lettner started the season with a bang as the veteran guard knocked down five 3-pointers and led all scorers with 25 points.

No other Red Hawk hit double figures, though, thanks to a bit of impatience on offense that Hurd hopes to iron out as the season goes on.

“We didn’t really work our offense to its finality. It’s a continuity style of offense, and we kind of stopped playing after our first action,” Hurd said. “We’ve got to hit second, third, fourth options and that’s going to come with time.”

For C-FC, senior guard Chayce Rollinger that led the way with 10 points as the only double-figure scorer. However, it was an all-around offensive effort for the Pirates, with six players scoring between six and 10 points.

Part of the Pirates’ limited offensive numbers was due to issues at the free throw line, shooting just 3-of-14 on the night.

With a relatively inexperienced roster that picked up a win anyway, Peterson was treating the charity stripe woes more as a teaching tool than a reason to get angry.

“A lot of young girls came in that weren’t on varsity last year, gave some great minutes,” Peterson said. “When they do foul you, you’ve got to get up there and relax and knock the free throws down with some confidence.”

Andrew Tucker can be reached at andrew.tucker@lee.net or via Twitter @andrewjtucker16

