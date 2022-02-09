WATCH NOW: High school basketball: C-FC girls fall to Blair-Taylor in high-stakes conference clash

FOUNTAIN CITY — Heading into Tuesday night’s girls basketball matchup between Cochrane-Fountain City and Blair-Taylor, a quick glance at the Dairyland Conference standings made it clear the game was a big one.

The Wildcats were 10-0, holding down first place in the Dairyland’s Large division, while C-FC was sitting at 10-1 in second place with their lone loss coming by 13 points on the road against B-T in early December.

The game’s importance was not lost on the players.

“We definitely knew that it was going to be a tough game and we had to come out as a team and play together, and that’s what we did,” Blair-Taylor junior Lindsay Steien said.

Just like in the first matchup, the Wildcats beat the Pirates by 13 points in a 71-58 win in which B-T controlled the tempo for much of the game.

An exception to that overall Blair-Taylor momentum came at the start, where C-FC came out of the gates red hot.

Pirates senior Maile Gotzinger scored the game’s first six points with a jumper and a pair of layups for a 6-0 lead. That gap was maintained over the next few minutes, and shortly after C-FC senior Haili Brone hit a three-pointer at 14-minutes, 1-second for a 12-7 advantage, Blair-Taylor coach Jesse Lien called a timeout.

C-FC head coach Rick Peterson was happy with the way his team started off, though he was not pleased that the team’s careful passing wore away as the game went on.

“I think the biggest thing is we were taking care of the ball at the start. Later on in the game, I would say we had about 25 turnovers tonight and that was kind of the difference in the game,” Peterson said.

Lien had a simple message for his players during the break; they just need to not panic and ride the wave and eventually momentum would be back on their side.

“The best things we could do is hold our ground, weather the storm, and then start playing our game,” Lien said.

When play resumed, the Wildcats went on a 14-2 run to take a 21-14 lead and they never trailed again.

A key part of that run was the fact that Steien, Blair-Taylor’s top scorer, did not score at all as the Wildcats started to outrebound C-FC in a trend that would continue for the remainder of the game.

“Our bigs did some good work down low, rebounding hard,” Lien said. “You get extra opportunities at the basket, you can only get positives. You make a basket, get a fouled, either way its’ a winning situation right there.”

The Pirates cut the lead down to four points twice, but Blair-Taylor pushed the lead higher as the half wore on, getting as high as 12 points before a buzzer-beater by Brone cut the score to 40-30 at halftime.

In the opening minutes of the second half, the Wildcats continued their hot shooting with a five-point spurt to get the lead up to 15 points at 45-30.

Both teams traded buckets over the next few minutes, and Blair-Taylor was still ahead 51-36 at 11:28.

A few quick scores by the Pirates sliced the deficit down to single digits, with the Wildcats up 52-44 at 10:06.

However, Blair-Taylor weathered that storm as well and the team’s second-leading scorer Abby Thompson scored 10 of the team’s next 14 points to jump-start the offense, with a pair of free throws by the junior at 6:01 bumping the score up to 66-48, the Wildcat’s largest lead of the night.

The Pirates chipped away at the lead from there, but it was too late for a full comeback as the Wildcats held onto a double-digit lead by the final buzzer.

Steien led all scorers in the game with 24 points with three 3-pointers, but Thompson was close behind with 20. Junior Lexi Lofgren hit a trio of triples as well, scoring 11 points for B-T.

Gotzinger led the way for C-FC with 17 points. The rest of the Pirates’ scoring was fairly even, with Brone and sophomore Emmalee Mann scoring 12 apiece and McKinlee Northrup adding 11.

C-FC played well in spurts, but in order to finish off a tough team like Blair-Taylor in the future, Peterson believes the team needs to focus on the simple things.

“This game is going to come down to fundamentals. We said it was going to be taking care of the basketball, and last time they out-rebounded us,” he said. “There’s no magic formula. If you take care of the basketball and block out, that’s to me the difference of the 13-15 points in the game right there.”

Andrew Tucker can be reached at andrew.tucker@lee.net or via Twitter @andrewjtucker16

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.