WATCH NOW: High school basketball: C-FC girls continue hot start to season in 34-point win

FOUNTAIN CITY — The Cochrane-Fountain City girls basketball team has picked up this season right where they left off last winter.

Last year’s squad was one of the best in program history, going 15-5 before their season was ended in the blink of an eye as Covid concerns with a prior opponent forced the Pirates to forfeit hours before their sectional semifinal game.

Even though three of that team’s top four scorers graduated, the players that returned to the court this year have been in top form already.

On Friday night, the Pirates showed their strength on both ends of the floor in a dominant 66-32 win over Dairyland Conference foe Whitehall.

The win improved C-FC’s record to 6-2 overall and 4-1 in conference play, and that hot start is fueled in part because of last season’s late disappointment.

“We have the same expectations as we did last year and we’re hoping that this year nothing gets in our way,” senior guard Maile Gotzinger said.

Whitehall scored first, taking a 3-0 lead less than a minute into the game on an and-one by junior guard Norah Youngbauer.

Gotzinger sank a layup a few possessions later, but C-FC still trailed 3-2 at the 15-minute, 10-second mark when head coach Rick Peterson called a timeout.

Peterson says that throughout this season, his team often starts slowly. After his pep talk, though, the Pirates came out firing with a 10-0 run to go ahead 12-3 at 12:32 and C-FC never looked back from there.

By the 6:23 mark, C-FC had extended the lead to 22-7.

Whitehall hit shots at 12:04 and 6:23, giving the Norse multiple stretches of five or more minutes without scoring in the first 12 minutes alone.

Those offensive struggles were mostly forced by the strength of C-FC’s 1-2-2 press defense, an aggressive scheme that causes plenty of turnovers, which eventually turn into breakaway buckets if the Pirate players can connect on their passes.

In turn, that strong defense becomes a high-scoring offense.

“I think we score the majority of our points off steals and turnovers playing defense,” senior guard Chayce Rollinger said.

The Pirates kept rolling throughout the first half, with a 34-19 lead at the break.

Gotzinger had a strong first-half performance for C-FC, scoring 14 points to lead all scorers.

One of C-FC’s hallmarks this season so far has been its balanced offense.

Coming into the game, no player averaged more than 10 points, with five players averaging seven or more. Similarly, over the team’s first seven games, there were five different players that led the team in scoring.

Peterson and the players both credit that balance to unselfish play, where each girl is willing to put the team’s best interest ahead of their own.

“No one is out there looking to score, like, ‘Oh, I need to score a certain amount of points.’ We all go out there and we have fun and we play together,” Gotzinger said.

In return for that unselfish attitude some nights, the players know that eventually they will have a game where they are left wide open as the opposing team schemes around the Pirates’ other threats.

“If they try to shut one or two down, there’s three or four or five others that can kind of do the same thing. Being really well balanced is a tribute to how they play,” Peterson said.

C-FC put the game firmly out of reach with a red-hot start to the second half, outscoring Whitehall 22-3 in first 10 minutes for a 56-22 lead.

From that point the Pirates starters played sparingly, and the team’s reserves maintained their 34-point lead for a 66-32 victory.

Gotzinger ended the game with 16 points, tying sophomore teammate Emmalee Mann’s 16-point effort as the co-leading scorers. Rollinger scored nine points, and junior center Mikayla Stiehl added eight for C-FC as well.

The Norse’s top scorer was Youngbauer, who had nine in the defeat.

Andrew Tucker can be reached at andrew.tucker@lee.net or via Twitter @andrewjtucker16

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.