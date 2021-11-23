WATCH NOW: High school basketball: C-FC boys win season opener against Osseo-Fairchild

FOUNTAIN CITY — In the first game of the season, whether a player is a freshman in their first game or a senior with dozens of starts under their belt, there is always a bit of extra emotion and jitters at the start.

The C-FC boys basketball team fell prey to those early nerves, but quickly settled in and soundly defeated Osseo-Fairchild 61-45 in the season opener on Tuesday.

“I know our team was pretty juiced up,” C-FC senior guard Austin Becker said. “We just calmed down a bit and fell back down to our normal roots and played how we wanted to play.”

Osseo-Fairchild got on the board first with a layup by senior forward Michael Zeigler, then built up a small lead in the game’s opening minutes, getting ahead 9-5 on a layup by junior guard Ethan Wathke at 12-minutes, 54-seconds.

Shortly after, C-FC started to take control.

A pair of free throws by senior forward Ethan Hunger cut the score to 9-7 at 11:59 and a three-pointer by Becker at 10:37 gave the Pirates a 10-9 lead.

C-FC would never trail again.

Over the next five minutes, the Pirates extended their lead out to 19-9 for a 15-0 run before the Thunder scored again. When Wathke hit a three-pointer for a 19-12 score at 5:41, it had been just over seven minutes since Osseo-Fairchild had scored last.

As is often the case in the first game back, both teams were sloppy as they tried to get into a rhythm offensively. However, C-FC was aggressive rebounding and diving around to grab the loose balls, which not only prevented O-F from scoring but it also helped the Pirates score themselves.

“When you can take care of the ball, get a few extra rebounds, get a couple extra possessions, that’s huge,” C-FC head coach Jesse Cyrus said.

Late in the first half the Thunder were deeply in foul trouble, and the Pirates were able to hit enough free throws to continue to expand their lead up to 28-15 at halftime.

Throughout the early portion of the second half, C-FC continued to lengthen its lead by passing until someone found a clean shot or until they got fouled and sent to the free throw line. The pinnacle of the Pirates’ lead came at 7:43 when Hunger hit a free throw to put C-FC ahead by 22 points at 52-30.

Becker played a key role in that stretch for the Pirates, constantly hustling around the court on both ends and knocking down open shots when he had them. However, he was also a facilitator when the Thunder started to swarm him to shut him down, which Cyrus commended him for.

“He’ll take over when he needs to, but he’s not going to force it either. He knows when to make the right pass, knows when to take the right shot and control the floor. It was good to see him break out a little bit and do his thing,” Cyrus said.

By the end of the game, Becker had a game-leading 21 points. Ever the competitor, Becker thinks he should have had a few more points in his total.

“I knew I made a couple, but I knew I missed a couple too. I want to make a couple more I guess,” the senior guard said after the game.

C-FC never wavered in the game’s final minutes, and though the 22 points advantage slipped down to a 16-point final margin, it never felt like Osseo-Fairchild had a shot to surge ahead and take the lead.

Besides Becker’s 21, two more Pirates hit double figures as Hunger scored 13 and senior Tristan Ostram had 12.

The Thunder’s leading scorers were Wathke at 14 and junior Braden Metzler with 10.

Both teams had some troubles at the free throw line, with Osseo-Fairchild going 4-for-14 at the stripe and C-FC shooting a higher mark of 20-of-34 for a 58.8% total.

Despite some sloppy play and a tough night at the line, Cyrus was still glad his team started the season off on the right foot.

“The first one’s always the hardest one,” Cyrus said. “For these guys to get one under their belt right off the bat, that’s huge.”

Andrew Tucker can be reached at andrew.tucker@lee.net or via Twitter @andrewjtucker16

