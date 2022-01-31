WATCH NOW: High school basketball: C-FC boys score early and often in rout

FOUNTAIN CITY — It did not take long for Cochrane-Fountain City’s boys basketball team to prove it had the upper hand against Independence on Monday night.

The Indees won the opening tip, but before they had even possessed the ball for 10 seconds, C-FC senior Ethan Hunger jumped into the passing lane to snag a steal and sprinted down the court for a transition dunk that led to a roar of applause from the Pirates players and fans.

From then on, C-FC rolled past Independence for a dominant 67-25 win.

Head coach Jesse Cyrus thought Hunger’s explosive play gave the team enough energy to set the tone for the game as a whole.

“No matter how well prepared you are, or are not, something like that gets everybody going and then you can get to work,” Cyrus said.

The Pirates (8-8, 6-3) rode that opening wave to a quick 16-5 lead over the Indees (1-12, 0-9) at the 10-minute, 29-second mark. C-FC senior Wyatt Seibel played a key role in that stretch, scoring 10 of the team’s points.

By the end of the game, Seibel was the game’s leading scorer with 17 points, which is a total that ties his career high.

The senior post player has been playing his best ball lately, with a 13-point performance in a loss to Onalaska Luther on Friday night in the Pirates’ prior contest.

After averaging just 5.9 points per game heading into the Luther game, the 6-foot-4 Seibel is flashing the athleticism that made him an all-conference football player the past two years as he’s gotten more and more experienced on the hardwood.

“Wyatt’s really gotten comfortable with the role we have him playing,” Cyrus said. “He’s a tall kid to begin with, but he’s starting to play even bigger than he actually is. That’s huge for us right now, huge for us going forward, and the more we can get out of him, the better we’ll be.”

With an early double-digit lead against an overmatched opponent, C-FC started to pull from their bench before the midway point of the first half, and as such their lead did not grow much until halftime.

At the break, the Pirates were ahead 28-15.

When play resumed, Independence scored a couple buckets quickly, cutting the score to 28-20 at 16:27.

Hitting a slow period after playing well is something C-FC has struggled with all season, but this time, they were able to quickly snap out of it and avoid a drought that ended up putting the game out of reach.

Instead the Pirates held the Indees scoreless for the next 11 minutes, pulling off a 28-0 run before Independence scored its next points on an and-one by senior Abelardo Lopez Cruz at 5:41 to make it a 58-23 game.

C-FC’s starters played for a few minutes at the start of that run, but the majority of the streak happened with four or five reserves on the court as Cyrus was able to get significant experience for his younger players.

On a roster with six seniors that play many of the minutes each night, that added experience will go a long way not only in providing a backup plan in case of injuries, but in fostering the future of the program.

“The harder you’re working and the more you learn, the better off it’s going to help us now and in the future,” Cyrus said.

By the end of the game, the Pirates pulled off a 32-point victory in which their opponents scored 10 points in the second half and just five points in the final 16-and-a-half minutes.

Seibel was the game’s leading scorer with 17 points, and he was joined in double digits by fellow senior Austin Becker’s 14-point night.

Sophomore Drew Wicka scored nine points as the high scorer off the C-FC bench.

Independence was led by a 12-point game from Lopez Cruz.

Andrew Tucker can be reached at andrew.tucker@lee.net or via Twitter @andrewjtucker16

