WATCH NOW: High school basketball: Arcadia boys beat G-E-T for first win

ARCADIA — When the Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau High School boys basketball team traveled to face Arcadia on Thursday, it was a matchup between a pair of Coulee Conference teams that were struggling.

The Raiders came into the game with an 0-8 record, including an 0-3 mark in conference play. While the Red Hawks had a 4-4 record, all in nonconference games, the team had lost its prior three games and four of its past five.

It was the home team that prevailed, as Arcadia picked up its first win of the season with a 73-53 victory.

G-E-T sophomore Cody Schmitz had another solid game in his stellar season by scoring 27 points. That number dropped his season average from its previous spot of 34.1 points per game.

Outside of Schmitz, the rest of the team struggled, and coach Jared McCutchen said that the team needs to work to find the players that best fit to surround his star player.

“If we can get some pieces around him offensively and defensively, good things can happen, but we’ve got to find some other guys that can put the ball in the basket right now,” McCutchen said.

The Red Hawks saw a glimpse of those good things early in the game as freshman Jack Burns hit a 3-pointer and a two-point basket, with Schmitz adding a jumper and free throw for a 10-3 G-E-T lead after the first 5 minutes, 30 seconds.

Arcadia capitalized on a lull in G-E-T’s scoring, rattling off a 14-2 run over the next six minutes to take a 17-12 lead.

G-E-T found its rhythm again, fighting to a 20-20 tie on a 3-pointer by Schmitz at 4:20, but that momentum quickly evaporated and the Raiders closed out the half with an 11-0 run for a 31-20 halftime lead.

That cycle of strong play, followed by a long lull, is something that has plagued G-E-T throughout the season so far.

“That’s kind of been our Achilles heel all year, even the games we’ve won: we’ve competed for a while, then we stop competing, and then we compete again,” McCutchen said.

A part of G-E-T’s struggles in the first half was a discrepancy in fouls, with Arcadia going 4-for-9 from the free-throw line while the Red Hawks were just 2-for-3, all by Schmitz.

That gap widened in the second half as well, with the Raiders going 16-for-27 and G-E-T 13-for-20.

It was not a case of unfair officiating in the eyes of McCutchen, who says that his team needed to respond to the referees’ tendencies to blow the whistle.

“We have to be able to adjust and realize they’re calling a lot of fouls so it would help if we moved our feet a little bit, stopped reaching," McCutchen said. "We definitely were guilty of fouling; we fouled a lot.”

Early in the second half G-E-T hung tough, trailing by nine points after three minutes of play, 34-25.

However, Arcadia rattled off a 9-0 run in the next five minutes to place its lead firmly into double digits.

For the rest of the game, the Red Hawks trailed by 20 points consistently.

Overall, McCutchen was disappointed in his team’s effort in the loss.

“We’re not very aggressive and we don’t compete yet at a varsity level. Until we start getting guys that want to play really hard, this is the result of what our season looks like,” McCutchen said.

Besides Schmitz’s 27-point game, G-E-T had no other players in double figures. Burns added seven points.

Arcadia had four players in double figures, with senior Richard Gomez leading the way at 17 points. Senior Kaden Updike had 16, senior Kevin Cruz 15 and junior Cameron Boland 11.

Andrew Tucker can be reached at andrew.tucker@lee.net or via Twitter @andrewjtucker16

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.