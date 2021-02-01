WATCH NOW | Girls high school basketball: C-FC runs past Eleva-Strum to keep pace for Dairyland title

FOUNTAIN CITY, Wis. — It's been a picture perfect start to the week for coach Rick Peterson and the Cochrane-Fountain City High School girls basketball team.
Just one day after they learned they were given the No. 1 seed for next week's WIAA Division 4 regionals, the Pirates wasted little time with Eleva-Strum — scoring 16 of the game's first 18 points en route to a 62-26 victory Monday night at C-FC High School.
The victory helps the Pirates (12-3, 11-2) keep pace with Blair-Taylor (14-2, 11-1) — which defeated Whitehall 80-43 Monday — in the race for the Dairyland Conference title.
"We've just been approaching everything one game at a time, one half at a time," Peterson said. "The other night we were up 28 and I asked the girls what the score was and they go, 'it's 0-0 coach.' That's the mentality you need to have for this season."
The Pirates raced out to a 16-2 lead thanks mostly in part to their 1-2-2 half court trap that put the clamps on the Cardinals (5-9, 5-9), leading to turnover after turnover and easy opportunities on the other end. Eleva-Strum didn't reach double digits until 1:53 left in the first half.
"It's so much fun (to play this defense)," senior Emma Baures said. "Our defense creates our offense. It really helps motivate us, gets us moving. If our defense is down, then our offense goes downhill."
The offense was impressive at times for the Pirates. When they ran their sets and half court offense, the ball was moving and as a result led to open opportunities.
"We try to put kids in the best spots to make them successful," Peterson said. "We have kids that do the little things like it doesn't get in the paper when you set a great back screen and somebody scores a layup. But they understand those little things are just as important as having eight to 10 points on a night."
The Cardinals cut a 19-point halftime deficit down to 14 when they started the second half on an 8-3 run to make it 35-21. But the Pirates responded with a 9-0 run that turned into 14-2 run.
Senior Jordyn Halverson led all scorers with 14 points, while junior Chayce Rollinger finished with 11 and senior Emma Baures added seven.
The Pirates close out the regular season Thursday when they travel to Augusta.
"It's been a good year," Peterson said. "But like I said we just have to keep taking it one game at a time and anything can happen on Thursday when we go to Augusta. We've had some cold shooting nights, but right now the outlook is good and these kids have some high hopes. But they know the next game in front of us is the most important."