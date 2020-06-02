Uncertain fall outlook has MSHSL grappling with possible deficits

Action taken at Monday’s meeting, as well as board discussion items, were of the cost-savings variety.

No motion was made to discuss a wrestling advisory proposal to add a full consolation round for the individual portion of the state tournament, which would require a fourth day at Xcel Energy Center and cost about $75,000 — an amount that could only be offset if enough fans were allowed to attend.

A refund to schools for spring activity fees — about a $300,000 giveback — was voted down. So were registration fee refunds for spring sports officials. In both cases, board members believed that related services and instruction were provided in seasons that were put on hold for weeks before they were officially canceled. The board did increase registration fees from $15 to $30 for first-year officials to cover the cost of officiating materials.

A cost/benefit analysis of the boys and girls basketball state tournament consolation bracket was discussed. In three years of full consolation brackets, the boys games generated more revenue than costs once and broke even twice. The girls games run an $11,000 annual deficit.

About $136,000 was lost on winter tournaments this year when the league suspended the final two days of the girls state tournament and the entire boys event because of the pandemic.