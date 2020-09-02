Tuesday's prep roundup: WSHS boys and girls soccer notch first wins; Cotter's Gardner nets hat trick

RED WING — The Winona Senior High boys soccer team used a hat trick from AJ Appicelli to notch their first victory under Garrett Ping, defeating Red Wing 7-1 on Tuesday night.
The Winhawks (1-0-1, 1-0-1) were the attacker throughout the night, as they outshot the Wingers 26-1 and recorded 12 corner kicks.
Freshman Teis Larsen scored early to give the Winhawks the lead before Red Wing tied it on their lone shot, but Adam Kimmerle scored late in the first half and from there it was all Winona.
All three of Appicelli's goals came via headers off corners. Junior Owen Ping and sophomore Bryan Cassellius each added goals as well with Ping also tallying three assists.
Three Rivers
P-E-M 2, La Crescent-Hokah 0
LA CRESCENT, Minn. — The Lancers allowed two first-period goals and couldn’t come back as it dropped its season-opening match.
The Bulldogs (1-0) scored in the 25th and 31st minute despite putting just six shots on goal. Lancers goalkeeper Dawson Colbert made four saves on the night.
Although La Crescent-Hokah failed to score, the team forced P-E-M goalkeeper Julian Heppner to make 13 saves.
The Lancers are back in action Thursday, when they host Caledonia.
St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura 6, Caledonia 2
CALEDONIA, Minn. — The Saints won their season opener for the third straight year thanks to a hat trick and three assists from Luke Hanson.
Olvin Cruz scored twice and also had an assist. Sam Bronk made five saves in net for the Saints.
GIRLS SOCCER
Big 9
Winona 2, Red Wing 0
The Winhawks (1-1) rebounded nicely from a tough season opener, using goals from Faith Quinn and Maddie MacLennan to get past the Wingers (0-2).
Quinn scored in the fourth minute off of a nice feed from Gwen Buswell while MacLennan's came unassisted early in the second half.
Mikayla Corcoran recorded five saves for the shutout.
Three Rivers
Cotter 7, Dover-Eyota 3
DOVER, Minn. — Junior Olivia Gardner netted a hat trick, as the Ramblers used four unanswered goals to win their season opener.
After the game saw six goals in the first 22 minutes it was Gardner that broke the 3-3 tie with a goal off an assist from Ava Killian in the 37th minute. Araceli White would score in the 57th and 63rd minute before Gardner capped off her night with an unassisted goal in the 76th minute.
Sofia Sandcork finished with four saves in her first varsity action at goalie.
La Crescent-Hokah 2, P-E-M 1
PLAINVIEW, Minn. — The Lancers got two goals from Amanda Iverson as they won their season opener.
St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura 2, Caledonia 0
ST. CHARLES, Minn. — The Saints win their season opener while Warriors fall to 1-1 on the season.
TENNIS
Big 9
Winona 6, Albert Lea 1
For the second match in a row, the Winhawks (2-1) used strong singles play to get past a Big 9 foe.
Emma Heinert, Aria Jacobs, Molly Heinert and Adele Jacobson all won in straight sets for Winona. The No. 1 doubles team of Grace Buswell and Julia Reeck also won in straight sets while the No. 2 doubles team of Marissa McNally and Velania Keisel rebounded from dropping the first set to win the next two in a three-set thriller 3-6, 6-4, 6-3.
Three Rivers
Lake City Lincoln 4, Cotter 3
Hannah Graff (No. 1 singles), Anna Piechowski (No. 3 singles) and Grace Renk (No. 4 singles) all won for the Ramblers.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!