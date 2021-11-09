Trio of former wrestlers inducted into Winona hall of fame

Todd Kronebusch, Rick Habeck and Kurt Habeck, a trio of former Winhawks wrestlers, will be inducted into the Winona High wrestling hall of fame on Nov. 19.

The trio will be honored during a banquet on Friday, Nov. 19, at 4 p.m. at the River City Grill. The event is open to the public, contact Joe Hoialmen and Bill Schmidt for more info or if you plan to attend.

Todd KronebuschKronebusch, a 1986 WSHS graduate, had an esteemed career for the Winhawks as a versatile athlete that competed in multiple weight classes.

His career was capped off with a senior season that culminated in a fourth-place finish at the state tournament.

After high school, he went on to wrestle for two seasons at Willmar Junior College.

Rick HabeckHabeck, a 1989 WSHS graduate, got his high-school wrestling career started early as he was called up to the team as an eighth grader, which was unusual at the time.

In his senior season, Habeck became the first Winona wrestler to eclipse the 100-win mark and ended his career with 119 wins.

After a near-miss at qualifying for state as a junior, he made state as a senior, where he lost to eventual champ Gary Kroells of Elk River 3-2, before bouncing back with a third-place finish.

Habeck wrestled at Augsburg College, where he helped the team to two Division III national titles in 1991 and 1993, while also placing fourth individually at the Division III tournament as a junior.

Kurt HabeckA 1986 Winona graduate, and cousin of Rick, had a solid career with the Winhawks that included facing a gauntlet of past and future state champions in the area. In his senior season, Kurt qualified for the state tournament himself.

That success continued onto the collegiate level at Augsburg, where he was a two-time MIAC champion and two-time academic all-American while also helping the team to the 1991 Division III national championship as a senior.

After college, Kurt went on to be a teacher and coach in Eagan, where he was the first ever coach at the newly formed Eastview High School in 1997. In the years since, the team has had 58 state qualifiers, 22 place winners and one state champion, while Habeck has a 353-222 record.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0