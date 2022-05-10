Track true team sections: Winona girls and R-P/H boys earn shot at wild card berths

Winona’s track and field team hosted the Section 1AA True Team meet on Tuesday, and the Winhawks girls team placed fourth out of 11 teams to earn a potential Wild Card berth to the state meet.

Byron won the women’s meet with a score of 600.5, outpacing second-place Pine Island’s 503. Winona took fourth at 479.5, one point shy of third-place Stewartville’s 480.5 but well ahead of fifth-place P-E-M’s 435.

Wild Card placements will be determined Saturday between the best four performances among the top four non-champion teams at the eight regional meets.

A pair of Winhawks girls won their events.

Senior Mandy Duellman took first in the shot put with a throw of 35-feet, 2-inches, followed in second place by teammate sophomore Shay Berlin-Burns’s throw of 33-feet, 6-inches. Berlin-Burns also placed third in the discus with a throw of 103-feet, 9-inches.

Winona’s other champion was freshman Adriana Brenegen, who won the 100-meter dash with a time of 12.94 seconds, also placing second in the 200-meter dash at 26.46.

One more Winhawk had a pair of top-three finishes as sophomore Mollie Ping placed second in the 3,200-meter run with a time of 12-minutes, 21.68 seconds and third in the 1,600-meter run at 5:43.53.

Other top WSHS performances include five fourth places and one fifth. Eighth grader Calla Pike was fourth in the 800-meter run (2:30.26), junior Ava Pike was fourth in the 1,600 (5:43.58), eighth grader Lani Schul was fourth in the 3,200 (12:46.13), junior Carly Conway was fourth in the long jump (15-feet, 6.5-inches), sophomore Abigail Koehler was fourth in the discus (92-feet, 0.5-inches) and freshman Anna Gilmer was fifth in the 400-meter dash (1:03.46).

The team’s 4x800 relay squad placed second and the 4x100 relay team took third.

Winona’s boys finished in the middle of the pack, placing sixth out of 11 teams with a score of 397.5. Pine Island won the event with 624.5, while Stewartville was second at 461.

Junior Brayden Draheim had the best day for the boys, winning the triple jump with a distance of 41-feet, 6.5-inches, placing second in the 400 at 51.71 and taking second in the 110-meter hurdles at 17.32.

Junior Myles Rasmussen also had a top-three performance for the Winhawks, taking third in the 3,200 at 10:41.45 while also placing fourth in the 1,600 at 4:42.42.

One more WSHS athlete took fourth, and two more had fifth-place finishes. Freshman Leo Lohnes finished fourth in the 3,200 (10:46.06), junior Bryan Cassellius took fifth in the 300-meter hurdles (45.30) and junior Wesley Wollan placed fifth in the shot put (43-feet, 4.5-inches).

The Winhawks 4x100 relay placed second and the 4x400 relay squad took third.

Section 1A

Both Lewiston-Altura and Rushford-Peterson/Houston were in Triton for the Section 1A true team meet, and the R-P/H boys earned a shot at a wild card berth with a fifth-place finish.

The Trojans scored 707 points in fifth, outpacing a 601 score from Blooming Prairie and falling shy of Chatfield’s 755.5 in fourth. L-FC-MC won the meet with a score of 858, with St. Charles in second at 839. Lewiston-Altura was in the middle of the pack, taking ninth out of the 16 teams with a score of 475.5.

Senior Tyler Rislov had the only local boys win, taking first in the 3,200 with a time of 10:19.70, also placing third in the 1,600 with a time of 4:39.39.

Junior Jackson Bergan earned a second-place finish in the discus with a throw of 127-feet, 7-inches and senior Aaron Prinsen also had a second-place effort with a pole vault of 12-feet. Junior Dalton Hoel earned a third-place finish in the 400 at 52.70.

A pair of Trojans had fifth-place finishes with freshman Quinten Betthauser in the 110-meter hurdles (17.32) and freshman Gregg Gile in the triple jump (38-feet, 7-inches).

For Lewiston-Altura, sophomore Garrett Bonow had the team’s highest finish as he took second in the shot put with a throw of 42-feet, 10.75-inches.

Senior Tanner Mundt also picked up a top-three performance as he tied for third in the high jump with St. Charles’ Charles Davidson at a height of 5-feet, 8-inches. Mundt also took fourth in the long jump (19-feet, 5-inches).

Sophomore Levi Oevering and senior Tanner Mundt tied for fifth in the discus (113-10) to round out the team’s top finishers.

On the girls side, both R-P/H and L-A finished in the middle of the pack. The Cardinals took seventh with a score of 581.5, while the Trojans were ninth at 528 as the two teams sandwiched Kenyon-Wanamingo-Goodhue’s 550. GMLOK won the meet with a score of 877, beating out L-FC-MC’s second-place 838.

Rushford-Peterson/Houston eighth grader Aubryana Boldt was the only local girls champion, winning the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 16.51 and also taking third in the triple jump at 31-feet, 7.25-inches.

Lewiston-Altura had a trio of top-five finishers, led by senior Anna Hennessy who took second in the triple jump at 32-feet, 8.5-inches and fourth in the high jump at 4-feet, 10-inches.

Sophomore Georgia Mundt took fourth in the discus (98-feet, 3-inches) and senior Jonna Gunderson finished in a five-way tie for fifth in the pole vault (7-feet,6-inches).

