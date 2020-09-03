Thursday's Prep roundup: Cotter girls soccer shutout Saints; Winona boys fall late

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Even though the Cotter girls soccer team was taken a bit by surprise by the defensive strategy the St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura Saints threw at them, the Ramblers were still able do just enough to get past the Saints 2-0 Tuesday night at Jim Devine Field.

The Ramblers (2-0, 2-0) know their Three Rivers Conference rival well, but never saw the Saints go to a packline-like defense that saw essentially the whole team playing defense like they showed on Tuesday night. With wind gusts up to 35 mph, it wasn't a bad plan.

"The last two years we have seen (that defense more), but that's new facing them. They have not done that before," Cotter coach Marie Barrientos said. "I think it's tough. It's hard to get in and take those shots that we typically take in the box those one- or two-touch shots. To be forced to stay outside in the wind like this. It's tough."

But with the Ramblers living in the Saints (1-1, 1-1) side of the field, it was only a matter of time before they broke through which they did in the 24th minute on a beautiful shot by Sera Speltz. The junior came out of nowhere to fire a bullet at the top of the box into the upper lefthand corner of the net.

"She is a quiet presence on the field but she is just deadly," Barrientos said of Speltz.