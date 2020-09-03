Thursday's Prep roundup: Cotter girls soccer shutout Saints; Winona boys fall late

Even though the Cotter girls soccer team was taken a bit by surprise by the defensive strategy the St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura Saints threw at them, the Ramblers were still able do just enough to get past the Saints 2-0 Tuesday night at Jim Devine Field.
The Ramblers (2-0, 2-0) know their Three Rivers Conference rival well, but never saw the Saints go to a packline-like defense that saw essentially the whole team playing defense like they showed on Tuesday night. With wind gusts up to 35 mph, it wasn't a bad plan.
"The last two years we have seen (that defense more), but that's new facing them. They have not done that before," Cotter coach Marie Barrientos said. "I think it's tough. It's hard to get in and take those shots that we typically take in the box those one- or two-touch shots. To be forced to stay outside in the wind like this. It's tough."
But with the Ramblers living in the Saints (1-1, 1-1) side of the field, it was only a matter of time before they broke through which they did in the 24th minute on a beautiful shot by Sera Speltz. The junior came out of nowhere to fire a bullet at the top of the box into the upper lefthand corner of the net.
"She is a quiet presence on the field but she is just deadly," Barrientos said of Speltz.
SCLA stayed in it thanks to a terrific effort from freshman Makaydan Gust, who made 22 saves, including six big ones in the first 15 minutes. But the Saints' offense just couldn't get anything going and in the end, the Ramblers onslaught was just too much. The Ramblers added another goal in the 44th minute thanks to a beautiful feed from Allyssa Williams to Ava Killian, who buried it with a well placed shot for the goal.
The Ramblers are slated to be back in action 4:30 p.m. Tuesday night when they host La Crescent-Hokah.
Big 9
Rochester Mayo 2, Winona 1
ROCHESTER — Gwen Buswell scored for the Winhawks on a nice assist from Faith Quinn in the first half, but the Spartans scored on a free kick with just over five minutes left to hold off Winona (1-2, 1-2).
Second-year coach Katie Pearce said she was pleased with the offense and the way the Winhawks played today.
"We held our own," she said via text. "It was a physical game, but we had a lot of good offensive chances."
Freshman goalie Benna Wells played well in her varsity action, making nine saves.
BOYS SOCCER
Big 9
Rochester Mayo 2, Winona 1
Zach Motz put the Winhawks (1-1-1, 1-1-1) up with a goal in the fourth minute, but the Spartans had some luck with deflections.
Both of Rochester Mayo's goals came off deflections with the equalizer coming four minutes into the second half before scoring the game-winner with three minutes left.
"The boys collectively played great team defense for 80 minutes," coach Garrett Ping said via text. "They defended very well as a unit."
Three Rivers
SCLA 2, Cotter 0
SAINT CHARLES, Minn. — William Davidson and Brandon Hernandez each scored for the Saints (2-0) with Noah Disbrow and Kyle Fredrickson recording the assists.
The Saints defense played well only allowing four shots on goal for goalie Sam Bronk.
La Crescent-Hokah 1, Caledonia 1
LA CRESCENT — Sam Wilson scored with an assist from Evan Pechacek for the Lancers in the 62nd minute before Austin Meyer tied the game with an unassisted goal in the 77th.
The Lancers (0-1-1) directed 16 shots at Caledonia's August Allen, who stopped 15 of them as the Warriors' record moved to 1-1-1. Damian Welper stopped two shots for La Crescent-Hokah.
