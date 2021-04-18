The Top 10: The Winona Daily News All-Area Boys Basketball Team

After a fall sports season unlike any other because of the COVID-19 pandemic, it was anyone's guess on how the winter would play out.
In Wisconsin, the teams started before Christmas, while in Minnesota teams didn't play their first game until third week of January. It looked different — with masks covering faces and no more opening tipoffs — but fans slowly began to return, and once again basketball helped those detach from life for a couple of hours.
As such, here is the Winona Daily News All-Area Boys Basketball Team listed in alphabetical order, picked by sports editor Alex VandenHouten on recommendations from area coaches. Winona's Jasper Hedin has been selected as the Winona Daily News Boys Basketball Player of the Year.
First Team
Collin Bonow, jr., Lewiston-Altura
All-Three Rivers selection. … Did a little bit of everything for the Cardinals, scoring 12.5 points, grabbing 8.4 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game. Tough, physical … L-A’s go-to player in clutch time. … Made game-winning free throws with 2.1 seconds left to beat St. Charles on March 8. … Made the game-winner with 4.9 seconds left in a 68-67 victory on Feb. 26 against La Crescent-Hokah. … Had 21 points and 12 rebounds against Triton on Feb. 15. … “Reliable scorer that has a knack for getting to the basket, creates a lot of contact and draws fouls and creates for teammates,” VanderPlas said. “Rebounds extremely well for his size and is a relentless defender that causes a lot of chaos.”
Jasper Hedin, jr., Winona
First-Team All-Big 9. … One of the best scorers and athletes in the area. … A true three-level scoring threat, scored 20 or more points in eight of his 14 games, including a career-high 40 in a 78-49 victory over Faribault on March 12. … Came one day after he scored 31 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in a 55-48 victory over Northfield on March 11. … Averaged 24 points and nine rebounds per game, while shooting 53.6% from the field and 44.3% from beyond the arc. … Terrific bounce, averaged over a block a game and helped Winona reach the Section 1AAA semifinals. … “Jasper is deserving of this award not only because of his outstanding on-the-court performance, but his off the court drive and work ethic,” Winona coach Kyle Martin said. “Jasper is a tremendous teammate and captain who can bring any group of guys to the next level. His hard work and leadership is contagious in every facility. Averaging nearly a double-double in the 14 games he played, Jasper has the ability to change a game at any point.”
Thomas Menk, jr., Lewiston-Altura
All-Three Rivers selection, Academic All-Conference. … A three-level scorer. … One of the best 3-point shooters in the area, shooting 43% from beyond the arc, while averaging a team-best 17.6 points. … Also averaged 4.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists. … Made six 3s (all in the first half) against Rushford-Peterson in a 63-56 win. … Scored a season-high 31 points in an 80-71 win over St. Charles on March 11. … “Talented offensive player with the ability to score in numerous ways,” L-A coach Michael VanderPlas said. “Great outside shooter with one of the higher percentages in the conference, good at driving to the basket and finishing strong, or with touch.”
Justin Ruberg, jr., Rushford-Peterson
All-Three Rivers selection. … The 6-foot-4 forward was often the top threat on opponents’ scouting reports, averaging 15 points and seven rebounds per game to help the Trojans reach the Section 1A semifinals. … A three-level scorer, finished in double figures in 18 of the Trojans’ 20 games. … Scored a season-high 23 points against Dover-Eyota on Jan. 19. … “Justin had a great season leading our team in scoring and rebounding,” Trojans’ coach Chris Drinkall said. “He was a tough matchup because he could play in the post, step out and shoot the 3 and attack off the dribble.”
Cody Schmitz, fr., G-E-T
First-Team All-Coulee. … One of the top freshman in the state, averaged 18 points, six rebounds and two assists per game for the Red Hawks. … Finished in double figures in every game and had a stretch that saw him score 20-plus in three straight games to end the season, including a career-high 27 points in a WIAA regional semifinal. … “(Cody) was our best player this year and is one of the best freshmen in the state,” G-E-T coach Jared McCutchen said.
SECOND TEAM
Ethan Hunger, jr., C-FC
Second-Team All-Dairyland. … Long and rangy defender, averaged two steals and 1.6 blocks per game in addition to scoring a team-best 11.8 points and grabbing 5.9 rebounds per game. … Had eight steals against Eleva-Strum on Dec. 11. … Scored a season-high 24 points against Gilmanton on Feb. 5.
Luke O’Hare, sr., Rushford-Peterson
All-Three Rivers selection. … Long and athletic defender at 6-foot-4. … Eclipsed the 1,000 career point mark. … Averaged 13 points and six rebounds per game. … Scored in double figures in 15 of the Trojans’ 20 games. … Scored a season-high 21 points versus Mabel-Canton on Feb. 25. … “Luke has had a tremendous career playing varsity since he was a ninth-grader,” Drinkall said. “(He) was our best defender and came to practice everyday and worked hard. He made everyone around him a better player.”
Sawyer Schmidt, sr., G-E-T
Second-Team All-Coulee. … Averaged 12 points, seven rebounds and five assists per game, despite being hampered by injuries throughout the season. … Scored a season-best 25 points against West Salem on Jan. 5, finished two points shy of a triple double (8 points, 12 rebounds, 10 assists) against Altoona on Jan. 11. … A member of the Winona Daily News All-Area team as a sophomore. … “(Sawyer) has been one of the better players in the area the last three seasons,” McCutchen said. “He was plagued by injuries all season but only missed one game. He’s one of the most complete players to ever go through G-E-T.”
Chandler Sonsalla, sr., Arcadia
First-Team All-Coulee. … steadily improved every season for the Raiders. … Averaged a team-high 11.7 points as well as 4.3 rebounds. … Shot 34% from 3-point range. … Scored in double figures in 11 of Arcadia’s 17 games. … Scored a season-high 21 points in a 68-63 win over Black River Falls on Feb. 11. … “Chandler is a three-year varsity performer for me,” Arcadia coach Ryan Sonnentag said. “He has grown from a player who played sparingly to a first-team all-conference performer this past season. He has worked hard on his body, game, and mental strength. He is deserving of recognition.”
Connor Yocum, sr., Cotter
All-Three Rivers Honorable Mention. … Averaged a team-best 12.5 points per game for the Ramblers, while shooting 45% from the floor and 43% from 3. … Also often guarded the opposing team’s top player. … “Connor is, without a doubt, our best offensive player,” Cotter coach TJ Lowe said. “He tends to be a tough matchup for teams because of his ability to score with his back to the basket, take his man to the hoop, or knock down the 3. Connor is often the focus for opposing teams, so to continue to score nearly 13 points per game in conference play, is pretty outstanding.”