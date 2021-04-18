The Top 10: The Winona Daily News All-Area Boys Basketball Team

First-Team All-Big 9. … One of the best scorers and athletes in the area. … A true three-level scoring threat, scored 20 or more points in eight of his 14 games, including a career-high 40 in a 78-49 victory over Faribault on March 12. … Came one day after he scored 31 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in a 55-48 victory over Northfield on March 11. … Averaged 24 points and nine rebounds per game, while shooting 53.6% from the field and 44.3% from beyond the arc. … Terrific bounce, averaged over a block a game and helped Winona reach the Section 1AAA semifinals. … “Jasper is deserving of this award not only because of his outstanding on-the-court performance, but his off the court drive and work ethic,” Winona coach Kyle Martin said. “Jasper is a tremendous teammate and captain who can bring any group of guys to the next level. His hard work and leadership is contagious in every facility. Averaging nearly a double-double in the 14 games he played, Jasper has the ability to change a game at any point.”