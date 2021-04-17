The Terrific 10: The Winona Daily News All-Area Girls Basketball Team

After a fall sports season unlike any other because of the COVID-19 pandemic, it was anyone’s guess on how the winter would play out.
In Wisconsin, the teams started before Christmas, while Minnesota teams didn’t play their first game until third week of January. It looked different — with masks covering faces and no more opening tipoffs — but fans slowly began to return, and once again basketball helped those detach from life for a couple of hours.
As such, here is the Winona Daily News All-Area Girls Basketball Team listed in alphabetical order, picked by sports editor Alex VandenHouten on recommendations from area coaches. Cotter’s Megan Morgan and Houston’s Emma Geiwitz have been selected as co-players of the year.
FIRST TEAM
Emma Geiwitz, sr., Houston
Southeast Conference Player of the Year, All-State Honorable Mention. … A key piece in helping the Hurricanes reach new heights as a program, leading the team in points, steals and assists this year. … True definition of a two-way player, averaging 22.7 points per game in addition to 5.4 rebounds, 3.9 assists and an incredible 6.3 steals to aid Houston to an undefeated regular season and the program’s first state tournament appearance. … Finished second in school history with 1,660 career points and first in steals (414) and assists (277). … Playing at Western Technical College in La Crosse, Wisconsin, next season. … “She was a big contributor to our team’s success of 18-1, section championship,” Houston coach Dale Moga said.
Jordyn Halverson, sr., C-FC
First-Team All-Dairyland, All-State Honorable Mention, WBCA All-Star. … Was the No. 1 option for a Pirates squad that saw its season end prematurely in the sectional semifinals. … Averaged 14.3 points and 5.5 rebounds per game. ... Scored in double digits in 15 of the Pirates’ 19 games. … Scored 21 points and grabbed nine rebounds in the regional final against rival Blair-Taylor, helping the Pirates win their first regional title since 2016. … Averaged over 20 points per game in three games against the Wildcats, including a season-high 24 points on Dec. 21. … “Jordyn had a great work ethic and was the person we looked for offensively night in and night out when we needed a crucial bucket,” C-FC coach Rick Peterson said.
Phoenix Matthees, sr., Winona
All-Big 9 Honorable Mention. … Worked tirelessly to come back from a torn ACL injury suffered at the end her junior volleyball season. … Averaged nine points and six rebounds per game, but was finding her groove toward the end of the season, averaging close to a double-double (13.5 ppg, 9 rpg) in her final five games. … Scored 22 points and collected 14 rebounds against Albert Lea in the regular season finale. … “Phoenix worked fearlessly to return from an ACL injury that took place before her junior basketball season,” Winhawks coach Tim Gleason said. “She continued to improve throughout this season.”
Megan Morgan, jr., Cotter
Back-to-back All-Three Rivers First Team selection. … Helped Cotter to a Three Rivers East Division title and a Section 1AA semifinal berth by averaging team-bests in points and rebounds per game (15.9, 7). … Lethal from inside and outside the arc, finishing 42% from 3-point range and 84.5% from the charity stripe. … Also averaged 3.8 assists and 2.4 steals per game. … Became the 10th player in program history to reach the 1,000 point mark. … Played her best basketball at the end of the season, scoring 90 points (17-for-33 from 3-point range) in the Ramblers’ final four regular season games against great competition in Caledonia twice, Lake City and Stewartville. … Averaged 15.3 points in three postseason games, despite facing constant double teams and box-and-one defenses. … “Megan had an incredible year, without question she was the key player in our conference championship and final four appearance in the section,” Cotter coach Pat Bowlin said.
Sydney Torgerson, so., Houston
First-Team All-Southeast Conference. … A rebounding machine at 5-foot-9, averaged close to a double-double at 15.2 points and 9.7 rebounds per game, combining with Geiwitz to give Houston a dynamic duo few could stop … Terrific footwork in the paint. … Shot over 50% from the field, while averaging 2.6 assists and 3.4 steals. … Is already at 845 career points and is on pace to become the program’s first to reach 1,000 career rebounds. … “Sydney has a great motor and never takes a play off. The bigger the game, the better Sydney played,” Moga said.
SECOND TEAM
Olivia Gardner, jr., Cotter
Back-to-back All-Three Rivers First-Team selection. … Was a key piece to the Ramblers defensively, averaging close to an eye-popping five (4.6) steals per contest in Cotter’s zone pressure defense. … Averaged 10.2 points and 4.7 rebounds per game. … “Her strength is defense and getting steals and deflections. Also a good passer and solid rebounder,” Bowlin said.
Lindsey Lettner, jr., G-E-T
First-Team All-Coulee. … Made considerable leaps in her game, becoming the vocal leader for the Red Hawks, while scoring a team best 17 points per game. … Shot over 35% from 3 and 83% from the free throw line, while averaging 2.6 assists per game. … “Lindsey went from being not on the all-conference ballot as a sophomore to being a first-teamer this season as a junior, which shows her level of dedication and improvement to her game,” G-E-T coach Louis Herd said. “She is a player who does not come off the floor, and has built her body for playing an entire game. She is a basketball junkie, who is a great floor leader for us.”
Lindsey Peterson, sr., C-FC
First-Team All-Dairyland. … A key cog playing a top of the Pirates’ 1-3-1 trap zone defense that gave opponents fits all season long. … Shot over 50% from the floor, including 43% from beyond the arc. … Averaged 7.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 2.5 steals per game. … Made a 3 in 15 of the Pirates’ 19 games, including seven that saw her finish with two or more 3-pointers. … Made five 3s and scored a season-high 20 points in the Pirates 75-61 win over Blair-Taylor on Jan. 18. … “Lindsey’s relentlessness on defense helped set the tone each game for our entire defense,” coach Peterson said.
Kaylee Ruberg, so., Rushford-Peterson
All-Three Rivers Honorable Mention. ... The go-to piece for the Trojans, averaging 13.6 points per game in addition to four rebounds per contest. ... Scored 21 points against Caledonia on Feb. 23.
Christa Sauer, sr., Lewiston-Altura
All-Three Rivers Honorable Mention. … Voted team offensive MVP, averaging a team-best 8.5 points per game. … Made a team-best 33 3-pointers. … MGBCA Academic All-State. … “Christa is a great all-around player who was a team captain for the past two seasons,” Cardinals coach Ethan Scheck said. “A senior leader, who could get hot from the field any night.”