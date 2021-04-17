The Terrific 10: The Winona Daily News All-Area Girls Basketball Team

Back-to-back All-Three Rivers First Team selection. … Helped Cotter to a Three Rivers East Division title and a Section 1AA semifinal berth by averaging team-bests in points and rebounds per game (15.9, 7). … Lethal from inside and outside the arc, finishing 42% from 3-point range and 84.5% from the charity stripe. … Also averaged 3.8 assists and 2.4 steals per game. … Became the 10th player in program history to reach the 1,000 point mark. … Played her best basketball at the end of the season, scoring 90 points (17-for-33 from 3-point range) in the Ramblers’ final four regular season games against great competition in Caledonia twice, Lake City and Stewartville. … Averaged 15.3 points in three postseason games, despite facing constant double teams and box-and-one defenses. … “Megan had an incredible year, without question she was the key player in our conference championship and final four appearance in the section,” Cotter coach Pat Bowlin said.