'The right place for me' | Senior High standout Langowski commits to Concordia-St. Paul

From the very beginning, the Concordia-St. Paul football team believed in Trent Langowski.

And on Monday night, the Winona Senior High standout defensive back believed they were the right fit for the next chapter in his football career, committing to the Golden Bears over offers from Winona State, Upper Iowa, MSU-Moorhead and Northern State.

“I had grown a really strong relationship with the Concordia coaches and they were the first guys to really reach out to me and give me an offer and kind of believe in me,” Langowski said. “It’s just the right place for me.”

The Golden Bears were the first to offer the senior when he was a junior and over time that relationship grew close until it became apparent that it had a family feel to it. It didn’t take long for his own family to fall in love with the Concordia coaching staff and the program. In fact, when making his third and final visit to St. Paul this past Sunday, Langowski’s 9-year-old sister gave a bracelet to CSP defensive coordinator/safeties coach Craig Stern — who was the one that was in charge of Langowski’s recruitment from the start.

“She really liked the place too,” Langowski said. “It’s just funny. She wanted to give him something.”