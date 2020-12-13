The Elite 11: The Winona Daily News All-Area Football Team

For a while, it looked like high school football would not be played this fall. But after the MSHSL reversed their previous decision to move football to the spring and with the WIAA allowing schools to choose between the fall or in March, Friday night lights once again shined bright — albeit in a much different form. Many area teams were only able to play a handful of games, but the athletes persevered every step of the way and deserve to be recognized. As such, here is the Winona Daily News All-Area Football Team listed in alphabetical order, picked by sports editor Alex VandenHouten on recommendations from area coaches.