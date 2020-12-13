The Elite 11: The Winona Daily News All-Area Football Team

For a while, it looked like high school football would not be played this fall. But after the MSHSL reversed their previous decision to move football to the spring and with the WIAA allowing schools to choose between the fall or in March, Friday night lights once again shined bright — albeit in a much different form. Many area teams were only able to play a handful of games, but the athletes persevered every step of the way and deserve to be recognized. As such, here is the Winona Daily News All-Area Football Team listed in alphabetical order, picked by sports editor Alex VandenHouten on recommendations from area coaches.
FIRST TEAM Michael Bissen, sr., OL/DL, C-FC
All-Dairyland First Team after being named to the conference’s second team as a junior. … Three-year starter and was a valuable leader. … Anchored the offensive line as the starting tackle, considered his best position according to coach Jesse Cyrus. … Finished career with 66 tackles and 1½ tackles for loss.
Collin Bonow, jr.,
DB/RB, Lewiston-Altura
All-District Mid Southeast. … Described by coach Brent Olson as a great player on both sides of the ball. … Played in a little over two games but recorded two interceptions with 10 tackles while also rushing for 160 yards and two touchdowns. … 54 tackles and 12 tackles for loss so far in career.
Malachi Bunke, jr.,
QB, Rushford-Peterson
All-District Mid Southeast. … A true dual threat quarterback, passing for 1,187 yards and rushing for 299 yards in just five games. … Completed 57% (68-for-119) of his passes while throwing for 14 touchdowns to just three interceptions. … Threw for 314 yards and six touchdowns against Cotter in a 58-12 victory on Nov. 5… Averaged 9.6 yards per carry and scored three touchdowns on just 31 carries. ... Described by coach Davin Thompson as a “great athlete and an even better man.”
Colton Halverson, sr.,
OT, Houston
All-District 9-Man South East. … The 6-foot-3, 285-pound senior captain was the driving force behind a Hurricanes’ rushing attack that averaged over 300 yards a game. … Also played defensive line.
Trent Langowski, sr.,
WR/DB, Winona
Back-to-back All-District Big Southeast. … A Swiss Army Knife, did whatever was needed for a young Winhawks squad, playing both sides of the ball. … Finished with 24 total tackles (10 solo, 14 assisted) to go along with three interceptions at defensive back while tallying 156 yards receiving and two touchdowns on 10 receptions in just five games. … Finished career with 69 total tackles, eight interceptions (one pick-six) and 227 yards receiving and three touchdowns on 16 catches. … Committed to play football at Concordia-St. Paul.
Justin Ruberg, jr., WR/OLB, Rushford-Peterson
All-District Mid Southeast. … A “do-it-all” athlete according to Trojans coach Davin Thompson. … Saw action at outside linebacker, safety, tight end and wide receiver. … Finished with 18 total tackles (13 solo) as well as two tackles for loss and 3½ sacks. … Had 23 receptions for 189 yards and six touchdowns in five games.
Zander Rusert, sr., DT/OL, Cotter
All-District Mid Southeast. … A truly “dominant interior lineman” according to coach Seth Haun. … In just five games finished with 29 total tackles (12 solo), 4 sacks and 7 tackles for loss despite facing constant double teams. … Was a leader for a young Cotter team.
Wyatt Seibel, jr., WR, C-FC
All-Dairyland First Team. … Was a true deep threat for the Pirates, snagging 12 passes for 236 yards receiving (19.6 yards per catch) and four touchdowns in just four games.
Jack Thompson, sr. OL/DL, Winona
All-District Big Southeast. … A senior leader on both the offensive and defensive line. … Tallied 18 total tackles (five solo, 13 assisted) to go along with three tackles for loss and 1½ sacks. … Stepped in at center and helped anchor an offensive line that saw four starters graduate and go on to play college football. … Helped Winona pass for 757 yards and rush for 470.
Carson Thompson, jr., DE/C, Rushford-Peterson
All-District Mid Southeast. … Led the Trojans in tackles (27 total, 20 solo, 9 tackles for loss) and sacks (6½) from his defensive end position in just five games. … Coach Davin Thompson said he was also key in keeping lineman off the Trojans’ linebackers.
Ben Weiser, sr., G/NG, Rushford-Peterson
All-District Mid Southeast. … 2020 district lineman of the year. … The 6-foot-5, 320-pound senior anchored both the offensive- and defensive-lines by holding down the middle in Trojans’ three-man front defense as well as opening up “beautiful holes to run through” for Rushford-Peterson’s offense according to coach Davin Thompson.
HONORABLE MENTION
Austin Becker, jr., QB, C-FC
Really improved in his first full season as the starting quarterback according to coach Jesse Cyrus. … Finished with 615 yards passing with eight touchdowns and five interceptions in just four games. … Also added 97 yards rushing and two rushing touchdowns.
Bryan Cassellius, so., TE/OLB, Winona
All-District Big Southeast. … Key leader on both sides of the ball. … Totaled 48 tackles (eight solo, 40 assisted) to go along with an interception, a sack and three tackles for loss in just five games. … Caught 10 passes for 69 receiving yards at tight end.
Zach Foley, sr., MLB, C-FC
All-Dairyland second-team. … Four-year starter at MLB, leading the Pirates in tackles the last three seasons. … Finished career with 277 career tackles and 17 tackles for loss.
Mason Langowski, so., WR/RB/DB, Winona
All-District Big Southeast Honorable Mention. … Like his older brother Trent, did whatever the Winhawks and coach John Cassellius asked of him. ... Had 48 tackles (15 solo, 33 assisted) to go along with two interceptions and a tackle for loss in six games. … Now has 69 total tackles for his career. … Caught 11 passes for 158 yards receiving with two touchdowns. … Also had 68 yards rushing on 14 carries.
Kobe Lind, sr., WR/OLB, Rushford-Peterson
All-District Mid Southeast. … One of the most skilled red zone and deep ball threats in the area, but also really improved as a route runner this season, according to coach Davin Thompson. … Had 23 receptions for 361 touchdowns and five touchdowns in just five games. … Caught six passes for 116 yards and three touchdowns against Cotter in a 58-12 victory on Nov. 5.
Alex Ronnenberg, jr., RB/WR, Rushford-Peterson
All-District Mid Southeast Honorable Mention. … A true big-play threat had seven receptions for 20 or more yards, including three that went for 40 or more yards. … Finished with 16 receptions for 349 yards and five touchdowns. … “Anytime Alex touches the ball there’s a chance he can take it to the house,” coach Davin Thompson said.
Matthew Schell, jr., OL/DL, Lewiston-Altura
All-District Mid Southeast. … Two-year starter. … Leader on both the offensive-lines and defensive-lines for the Cardinals. … Helped pave the way for a potent rushing attack that averaged 240 yards per game.
Logan Skalet, jr., DE/T, Rushford-Peterson
All-District Mid Southeast Honorable Mention. … Finished with 22 total tackles (13 solo) and 3½ sacks. … Took a huge step forward and continued to improve as the year went on according to coach Davin Thompson.
