The best of the best: The Winona Daily News All-Area Volleyball Team

This year was an unprecedented one for high school volleyball.
First in Minnesota, it appeared the season would be played in the spring after the MSHSL voted in August to move football and volleyball to March because of the COVID-19 pandemic; that decision was reversed on Sept. 21. On the Wisconsin side, the WIAA left the schools with a choice either to play in the spring or in the fall, and in the end most decided to play in the fall. In all, it provided a season that saw some teams play 13 games and others five. The athletes persevered every step of the way and deserved to be recognized. As such, here is the first Winona Daily News All-Area Volleyball team since 2010.
FIRST TEAM(Alphabetical order)
Katie Clemons, sr., OH, Winona
First-team All-Big 9. … Tied for the team lead with 70 kills despite playing in just eight of the 10 games. … Also accounted for 10 assists, 10 digs and 12 blocks this season. Finished with 221 career kills.
Alyvia Eide, sr., libero, Rushford-Peterson
Three-time All-Three Rivers performer. … Led the Trojans with 133 digs in just 22 sets this season to finish with 1,135 for her career. … Led the team with 107 serve receives.
Emma Geiwitz, sr., MH, Houston
First team All-Southeast. … Did a little bit of everything for the Hurricanes tallying 94 kills, 68 digs and 16 assists in 41 sets played.
Kelli Hadaway, sr., setter, Cotter
Three-time Three Rivers All-Conference performer. … Tallied 1,000 career assists as a junior and finished career with 1,357 assists. … Finished with an impressive 8.35 set assists/set and a .3091 attacking average in 22 sets this season.
Anna Hennessy, jr., MH, Lewiston-Altura
All-Three Rivers performer after an honorable mention selection as a sophomore. … Transitioned from a three-position middle hitter to a six-rotation starter in the Cardinals triangle offense. Coach Tanya LeJeune said Hennessy had one of the best athletic transitions from one season to another that she had ever seen. … Had a team best 78 kills in just five games and 21 sets. … A two-time team captain. … Recorded 54 digs and a 95.29% on service receives.
Lindsey Peterson, sr., OH, Cochrane-Fountain City
Two-time first-team All- Dairyland. ... Will leave as one of the best to put on a C-FC uniform, finishing fourth in school history with 722 kills. ... Would have finished in the top eight in school history for career digs if played a full season, finishing with 549 digs. Led the Pirates with 95 kills and 88 digs in 10 games. ... Pirates won first regional title since 2017 and advanced to a Division 3 sectional final.
HONORABLE MENTIONEmma Baures, sr., Cochrane-Fountain City
Two-time second-team All-Dairyland. ... Was a key piece to helping lead the Pirates to a Division 3 sectional final. ... 59 kills and 26 digs in nine games. ... Finished career with 426 kills and 319 digs.
Alison French, jr., Cotter
Two-time Three Rivers All-Conference. … Finished 2020 with 128 digs in 19 sets after finishing first in the Three Rivers Conference with 596 digs as a sophomore in 2019. … Ranked second in the Three Rivers in digs per set with 6.9.
Izzy Goettelman, sr., Winona
Finished tied for the team lead in kills (70) after entering the season with five for her career. … Led the Winhawks with 27 service aces while also registering 90 digs.
Paige Grafton, sr., Winona
Led the team with 163 assists and finished with 369 for her career. … Also tallied 52 digs and was the senior leader for an inexperienced Winona squad.
Phoenix Matthees, sr., Winona
All-Big 9 Honorable Mention. … Returned from a torn ACL suffered towards the end of the volleyball season as a junior to lead the Winhawks in blocks at 14 while also adding 36 kills in just six matches played. … Finished career with 197 kills and 64 blocks.
Allison Murty, sr., Cochrane-Fountain City
Two-time second-team All-Dairyland. ... A senior captain, who was instrumental in making the Pirates’ offense go. ... A year after tallying an eye-popping 794 assists, led the team with 145 assists in 10 games. ... Finished career with 1,001 assists, good for fourth in program history.
Becca Rostad, sr., Houston
All-Southeast Honorable mention. … Recorded 125 digs to go along with 19 service aces in 41 sets played.
Kaylee Ruberg, so., Rushford-Peterson
All-Three Rivers performer after being named an honorable mention as a freshman. … Led the Trojans with 66 kills and a 15% hitting percentage. … Recorded 81 digs in addition to 10 blocks in just 22 sets played.
