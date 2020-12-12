The best of the best: The Winona Daily News All-Area Volleyball Team

First in Minnesota, it appeared the season would be played in the spring after the MSHSL voted in August to move football and volleyball to March because of the COVID-19 pandemic; that decision was reversed on Sept. 21. On the Wisconsin side, the WIAA left the schools with a choice either to play in the spring or in the fall, and in the end most decided to play in the fall. In all, it provided a season that saw some teams play 13 games and others five. The athletes persevered every step of the way and deserved to be recognized. As such, here is the first Winona Daily News All-Area Volleyball team since 2010.