The best of the best: The Winona Daily News All-Area Softball Team

After not having a season in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s softball season more than made up for it in a number of ways in the forms of some terrific teams and some stellar individual talent.
With that, here is the Winona Daily News All-Area Softball Team listed in alphabetical order, picked by sports editor Alex VandenHouten on recommendations from area coaches. Winona’s Grace Fricke has been selected as the Winona Daily News Softball Player of the Year.
First Team
Emma Baures, sr., P, SS, C-FC
First-Team All-Dairyland. … Voted team MVP, thanks to a senior season that saw her start every game in the circle for the Pirates, while also hitting .427 at the plate. … Only allowed 38 earned runs on 119 hits with 132 strikeouts in 144 innings for a 1.84 ERA and 20-5 record. … 35-8 career record in the circle, allowing just a .223 opponents’ batting average and 252 career strikeouts. … Scored 35 runs, while hitting four home runs with 22 RBI. … Finished with a staggering 1.111 OPS (on-base plus slugging) and a .622 slugging percentage. … “Emma is the heart and soul of C-FC’s softball program,” Pirates’ coach Steve Lyga said. “She has the talent to do it all.”
Ali French, jr., 3B, Cotter
Second-Team All-State, All-Three Rivers First Team, 1AA All-Section. … One of the better hitters on this side of the state. … Hit for .468 average with a .500 OBP and 18 extra base hits (12 doubles, two triples, two home runs) for a .723 slugging percentage to go along with 32 runs batted in to help lead the Ramblers to a 23-3 overall record and a perfect Three Rivers Conference slate. … Struck out just four times in 102 plate appearances. … Led the team with 39 runs scored as well as 44 hits. … Hit .583 with runners in scoring position.
Grace Fricke, jr., OF,
3B, SS, 1B, Winona
First-Team All-State, First-Team All-Big 9, 1AAA All-Section. … One of the most feared right-handed hitters in the state of Minnesota. … Finished second best in program history for batting average in a season (.523), hits (46), runs (37) and home runs (six), while her 35 RBI were the third most in a season in program history … Set new program marks with 14 doubles in a season, a .584 OBP and an incredible 1.414 OPS. … She also owns the program record for career home runs with 12. … Hit the go-ahead home run against Sartell in a MSHSL Class AAA state quarterfinal, before homering again in the semis against Mankato West helping the Winhawks reach the state title game where they finished runner-up to Becker. … “Plain and simple, one of the best softball players in the State of MN,” Winona coach Mitch Grosell said. “With all the power Grace possesses, she had only four strikeouts going into the state championship game. (She ended with seven total). Grace was asked to play many different positions this year and she did so with passion and pride.”
Olivia Funk, sr., P,
Lewiston-Altura
First-Team All-Three Rivers, 1AA All-Section, All-State Academic. … A possessor of one of the best pitches in the Coulee Region, using her rise ball to strikeout 154 in just 110 innings. … Went 9-11 in the circle as the only senior on a young Cardinals’ squad that routinely had five freshmen in the starting lineup. … Also hit .381 and led the Cardinals with three home runs to go along with 17 RBI. … Will play at Iowa Lakes Community College. … “Olivia is an outstanding softball player but more importantly she displays a strong moral character,” L-A coach Neal Schilling said. “People who come and watch Olivia see a very ‘heady’ player with an outstanding swing. She hits for a very high average and with power. You will see a competitor on the mound who gives her team all she has day in and day out. ... I look for great things out of Olivia for her freshman season in college at Iowa Lakes Community College.”
Paige Grafton, sr., 3B, Winona
Second-Team All-State, First-Team All-Big 9, 1AAA All-Section, Academic All-State… An RBI machine, few drove in more runs in a season while sporting the Winona orange than Grafton, who finished second in program history with 45 RBI on the year. … Senior captain, set the program record for home runs in a season with seven, combining with Fricke for a devastating one, two punch in the middle of the Winona order. … Hit .476 with 40 hits in 84 at-bats to go along with an 1.267 OPS (second best in program history). … Had four hits and three RBI during Winona’s state tournament run. … Will play at Iowa Lakes Community College next season. … “Paige Grafton just drove in runs and runs and runs,” coach Grossell said. “This year when a clutch hit was needed Paige came through. Paige was not only a feared hitter but also a fantastic third basewoman, diving all over the field and throwing hitters out from her knees. One of the best cleanup hitters.”
Maddy Hazelton, fr., P, Cotter
First-Team All-Three Rivers. … A freshman that appears set to become another great ace for the Ramblers. … Pitched 136 of the Ramblers’ 168 innings this season, allowing just 41 earned runs for a 2.11 ERA and a 20-3 record. … Struck out 160 batters, while averaging just 1.2 walks/hits per inning pitched. … Also a force at the plate, hitting .368 with a .457 OBP to go along with 17 RBI.
Lindsey Lettner, jr., CF, G-E-T
First-Team All-Coulee. … Arguably the fastest player in the Winona Daily News coverage area — made evident by going 22-for-22 on stolen bases and scoring 26 runs. … Finished with an incredible .607 batting average (second best in program history) and a .686 OBP — also had a .643 slugging percentage. … Played a top-notch center field with a perfect fielding percentage and three outfield assists. … A good athlete, who also was one of 10 named to the Winona Daily News All-Area girls basketball team this past winter. … “Being a slap hitter, if the infield is too close, she puts it over their head. If they are back — with her speed, they have no chance if it’s on the ground,” G-E-T coach Dan Stuhr said. “Super baserunner, who always takes the extra base. Very intelligent player. Knows the game inside and out. If not for Genna (O’Neill), Lindsey would probably have gotten player of the year in the conference.”
Genna O’Neil, jr., P, G-E-T
WFCA All-State Honorable Mention, Coulee Conference Player of the Year, First-Team All-Coulee. … Few better two-way players in the area than O’Neill. … Hit for a .528 average with a .596 OBP and an .873 slugging percentage. … Smashed two home runs to go along with 10 doubles, while driving in 26 runs. … In the circle, O’Neill went 12-3 with a 1.27 ERA for a G-E-T squad that finished the season 13-7. … Finished with 112 strikeouts to just 33 walks, while tossing two shutouts in 99 innings. … “Genna is the Conference player of the year for a reason,” G-E-T coach Dan Stuhr said. “She hits for average as well as power. Everything she hits is hit hard. She is a good base runner and really smart player. Two of her losses came in either extra innings or in the bottom of the 7th (both on game ending errors). Her 112 strikeouts in 99 innings pitched is impressive, but her ability to work out of jams and keep her composure is what makes her so good.”
Makayla Steffes, so., P, SS, Winona
Second-Team All-State, First-Team All-Big 9, 1AAA All-Section. … A sophomore that pitched like a senior throughout the season. … Won 16 games (third most in WSHS history) to just four losses, allowing just 30 earned runs in 130 ⅔ innings. … Struckout 162 batters, while allowing 100 hits to go with 30 walks for a WHIP below one (0.99). … Held opponents to a .191 batting average. … Was just as good at the plate as in the circle, finishing with the third best batting average (.521) and OBP (.568) in program history. … Tied the program record with 49 hits in just 94 at-bats and set a program record with 41 runs scored. … Drove in 24 runs and had a 1.148 OPS as the team’s leadoff hitter, while setting a program record with 13 stolen bases in the process. … Committed zero errors in 58 total chances at shortstop. … “Makayla is a prime example of a player committing and putting in the hard work and having it pay off,” coach Grossell said. “Nobody outworks Makayla Steffes. I don’t know of a better pitcher, hitter and fielder than Makayla.”
Honorable Mention
Hailey Biesanz, jr., INF., Cotter
First-Team All-Three Rivers. … Hit .427 with a .514 OBP and a 1.121 OPS. … Was second on the team in runs scored (37), total bases (52), doubles (12) and extra base hits (14). … Struck out just six times in 105 plate appearances. … Tied for the team lead with 15 walks.
Lexi Hadaway, sr., 1B, P, Cotter
First-Team All-Three Rivers. … A good athlete that was also a member of the Winona Daily News All-Area Volleyball Team. … Hit. .429 and led the Ramblers with 41 RBI to go along with 12 extra base hits. … Held a .500 OBP to go along with a .675 slugging percentage. … Hit .522 with runners in scoring position. … Also pitched in eight games, allowing nine earned runs in 20⅔ innings.
Jordyn Halverson, sr., 1B, C-FC
First-Team All-Dairyland, WFSCA All-Star. … Hit .430 with only three strikeouts in 86 at-bats. … Drove in 32 runs, while scoring 23. … Finished with a .944 OPS and a .477 slugging percentage. … A great athlete, who was also a first-teamer on the Winona Daily News All-Area girls basketball team. … “Jordyn is a very talented athlete, excelling in all sports,” Lyga said. “She was always a team constant that you could depend on to come through when her leadership was absolutely needed.”
Macy McNally, so., C, Winona
First-Team All-Big 9, 1AAA All-Section. … McNally carried on the tradition of stellar Winona backstops, catching every single inning of the season, while hitting .429 (39-for-91) with a .458 OBP and .898 OPS. … She committed just one error and threw out four base runners on the season. … She scored 33 runs to go along with 11 stolen bases (second best mark in program history). … Also drove in 21 runs to go along with six extra base hits. … “Macy caught every single inning we played this year and committed only one error,” Grossell said. “Macy used her quick release to pick four runners off of base. Macy hasn’t had the opportunity to show people, but she is an all-state caliber shortstop besides catching.”
Olivia Poulin, fr., CF, Winona
1AAA All-Section. … Hit .380 (30-for-79), while playing a great centerfield — specifically in the state tournament where she made a number of great plays. … Finished with a .414 OBP and a .971 OPS to go along with six doubles, two triples and three homers with 23 runs batted in. … Will be one to watch moving forward due to her ability to hit for power and average combined with elite defense. … “Olivia is a fantastic centerfielder, who covers a lot of ground and has a cannon for an arm,” coach Grossell said. “Olivia can bash the ball over the fence or use her quickness and beat a bunt out.”
Anna Puent, sr., 2B, G-E-T
First-Team All-Coulee. … Consistently reliable when it came to getting on base from her leadoff spot or while playing the infield for the Red Hawks. … Hit for a .333 average with a .413 OBP and was 12-for-13 on stolen bases to go along with 23 runs scored. … Held a .973 fielding percentage while playing a new position. … “Anna is a real solid player,” coach Stuhr said. “She is not flashy, but always gets the job done. Offensively, she was a lead off batter. She is an excellent baserunner. Defensively, she had to learn a new position. She picked up the position quickly. I ask our second basemen to do a lot of things for our team. Anna has good range in the infield, and still gets to the short flies in the outfield.”
Staytlen Seefeldt, fr., SS, Lewiston-Altura
Three Rivers Honorable Mention. … Displayed great hands at shortstop and great feel for the game despite being just a freshman. … Hit for a .258 average, but led the Cardinals with a .570 OBP. … Finished with just five strikeouts on the season. … “Fans who come and watch Staytlyn see a very ‘young’ and ‘heady’ player with an outstanding swing,” Cardinals’ She hit for a good average (.258 this season) and has great hands at shortstop. She led our team this season with a .570 on base average and 5 doubles. You will see a great teammate on and off the field who gives her team all she has day in and day out.”