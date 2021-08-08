The best of the best: The Winona Daily News All-Area Softball Team

First-Team All-Coulee. … Arguably the fastest player in the Winona Daily News coverage area — made evident by going 22-for-22 on stolen bases and scoring 26 runs. … Finished with an incredible .607 batting average (second best in program history) and a .686 OBP — also had a .643 slugging percentage. … Played a top-notch center field with a perfect fielding percentage and three outfield assists. … A good athlete, who also was one of 10 named to the Winona Daily News All-Area girls basketball team this past winter. … “Being a slap hitter, if the infield is too close, she puts it over their head. If they are back — with her speed, they have no chance if it’s on the ground,” G-E-T coach Dan Stuhr said. “Super baserunner, who always takes the extra base. Very intelligent player. Knows the game inside and out. If not for Genna (O’Neill), Lindsey would probably have gotten player of the year in the conference.”

WFCA All-State Honorable Mention, Coulee Conference Player of the Year, First-Team All-Coulee. … Few better two-way players in the area than O’Neill. … Hit for a .528 average with a .596 OBP and an .873 slugging percentage. … Smashed two home runs to go along with 10 doubles, while driving in 26 runs. … In the circle, O’Neill went 12-3 with a 1.27 ERA for a G-E-T squad that finished the season 13-7. … Finished with 112 strikeouts to just 33 walks, while tossing two shutouts in 99 innings. … “Genna is the Conference player of the year for a reason,” G-E-T coach Dan Stuhr said. “She hits for average as well as power. Everything she hits is hit hard. She is a good base runner and really smart player. Two of her losses came in either extra innings or in the bottom of the 7th (both on game ending errors). Her 112 strikeouts in 99 innings pitched is impressive, but her ability to work out of jams and keep her composure is what makes her so good.”