State wrestling roundup: Henningson cruises into semis; C-FC's Foley has shot at third

ST. PAUL — Ryan Henningson took care of business at the Xcel Energy Center Friday.

The Winona/Cotter senior wrestler wasted little time during the first day of the MSHSL Class AAA state wrestling tournament, needing just one minute and 35 seconds to pin Edina freshman Landon Nebel before defeating Andover senior John Babineau by technical fall (18-2) to move onto Saturday’s 120-pound semifinals. He will take on Stillwater junior Matt Hogue (48-3) — who won his first two matches by a combined score of 25-5.

Otherwise, it was a bit of a tough day on the mats for the rest of the Winona wrestlers. Ryan’s brother, Logan (126), dropped his two matches, as did junior Andrew Meyer (182) while fellow junior Zander Rusert (285) lost in a 3-1 decision to Seth Hopkins of Eldridge and did not get a wrestleback opportunity.

1AA

Lewiston-Altura/Rushford-Peterson senior Ross Herber lost on a 9-5 decision to Becker’s Ethan Anderson.

Anderson then lost his next match in the quarterfinals, which denied Herber the wrestleback opportunity.

1A

Caledonia/Houston’s Brandon Ross (120 pounds) earned a spot in the semifinals with a pair of wins Friday.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}