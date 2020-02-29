State wrestling roundup: Henningson cruises into semis; C-FC's Foley has shot at third

ST. PAUL — Ryan Henningson took care of business at the Xcel Energy Center Friday.
The Winona/Cotter senior wrestler wasted little time during the first day of the MSHSL Class AAA state wrestling tournament, needing just one minute and 35 seconds to pin Edina freshman Landon Nebel before defeating Andover senior John Babineau by technical fall (18-2) to move onto Saturday’s 120-pound semifinals. He will take on Stillwater junior Matt Hogue (48-3) — who won his first two matches by a combined score of 25-5.
Otherwise, it was a bit of a tough day on the mats for the rest of the Winona wrestlers. Ryan’s brother, Logan (126), dropped his two matches, as did junior Andrew Meyer (182) while fellow junior Zander Rusert (285) lost in a 3-1 decision to Seth Hopkins of Eldridge and did not get a wrestleback opportunity.
1AA
Lewiston-Altura/Rushford-Peterson senior Ross Herber lost on a 9-5 decision to Becker’s Ethan Anderson.
Anderson then lost his next match in the quarterfinals, which denied Herber the wrestleback opportunity.
1A
Caledonia/Houston’s Brandon Ross (120 pounds) earned a spot in the semifinals with a pair of wins Friday.
Ross beat Wadena/Deer Creek’s Simon Snyder 6-3 to start the day before beating Tracy-Milroy-Balaton/Westbrook-Walnut Grove’s Ayden Horner 11-9.
Caledonia/Houston’s Tucker Ginther (126), Isaac Denstad (152), Jack Strub (170) and Alec Francis (285) are all still alive in wrestlebacks.
Ginther, Denstad and Francis each won their first bout of the day but fell in the quarterfinals. Each kept their third-place hopes alive with wins in wrestlebacks — Ginther and Francis via pin, and Denstad via decision.
Strub lost his first match of the day but rebounded with a pin to avoid elimination.
WIAA state tournament
Division 3
Cochrane-Fountain City junior Zach Foley (132) reached Friday’s semifinal thanks to a 3-1 defeat of Bonduel junior Jayson Toellner before falling to Max Schwabe (48-2) of Stratford 3-0.
Foley now wrestles Saturday morning against Cadott’s Tristan Drier. The winner of that will wrestle for third place Saturday afternoon.
Foley’s teammate Julian Spriggle (126) lost both of his Friday matches after notching a win Thursday night in the preliminary round.