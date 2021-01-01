Sera Speltz is the Winona Daily News Fall Athlete of the Year

There aren’t many that can see the field like Sera Speltz.
The Cotter junior midfielder credits it to team chemistry and the fact that she has been playing with the majority of her teammates since elementary school. But the truth is there simply aren’t many like her on the soccer pitch. Facing constant double teams, Speltz never wastes a touch, always knowing where to go with the ball. Her through pass may sometimes seem to be heading for open grass, but it always hits its intended target.
“To me that’s what truly separates her,” Cotter coach Marie Barrientos said. “There are a lot of good players in the world. There are a lot of athletic kids, there are a lot of strong and a lot of fast kids, but Sera it’s one of those that she sees things before they’ve unfolded.
“She plays the ball before the hole even opens. That allows you so much in a game like soccer. That’s a jump on defenders that you otherwise would be in a foot race with but instead we are two strides ahead because she played it. Just a special player.”
A year after she was named second-team all-state thanks to a season that saw her score 15 goals and collect 16 assists in 18 games, Speltz made it a point to look for her own shot this season with the goal of ‘wanting to be more of an offensive threat’ outside of just passing.
The results speak for themselves.
In just 14 games played, Speltz finished with an incredible 19 goals and 23 assists that included five goals with seven assists in four postseason contests to earn first-team all-state honors while also helping the Ramblers cap off a historical season — a season that included the program’s first ever section title with a 3-0 victory over Dover-Eyota in a cold, rainy Section 1A title game where Speltz delivered the first goal of the contest. For those reasons, Speltz is the Winona Daily News Fall Athlete of the Year, beating out Winona diver Issara Schmidt, Winona football player Trent Langowski and teammate Olivia Gardner, who were the other three finalists.
“I really appreciate this,” Speltz said when told she won the award. “Just thank you so much. It’s really cool.”
85-pound 7th-grader
Not too long ago, Speltz was a little seventh-grader on varsity playing against opponents that were four to five years older than she was. But the fiery Speltz was never one to back down.
“She was maybe 85 pounds with rocks in her shoes,” Barrientos said with a laugh. “And I remember one game at home, and she just got tossed, like hip-checked off the field. It did not phase her. She took the fall, got back up and caught the girl.
“... She’s just feisty, just a fierce competitor. She always has been.”
Speltz scored her first varsity goal that season for a Ramblers squad that went 6-5-3, doubling their win total from the previous season.
“I think we all just had a passion for soccer,” Speltz said. “We all wanted to get better. I think it was just a really fun experience to be able to play against older players, because I think it pushed our level and pushed our speed of play. It forced us to become better players because we had to adjust to the opponent and the people around us. Since we had really early exposure to that, I think we were almost a bit ahead of the game. Once we got older, we were able to take it even further.”
But Speltz would be the first to tell you, they never envisioned what would happen next. Just four years later, that group made history with a perfect season and its first section title.
“We had goals to be a better team, but I don’t think we ever really thought that we’d ever be able to come this far,” Speltz said. “We were always just trying to enjoy it and have fun with it.”
Shot to stardom
For Speltz, part of that fun was always finding ways to improve her game.
At the age of 14, when most of her teammates on her club team — the Wisconsin Rush — were playing their own respective high school season, she was invited to play with the club’s boys U-16 team. With Wisconsin’s girls soccer season taking place in the spring, Speltz accepted. She more than held her own that spring and used it as a confidence builder into her own club season and then for Cotter.
It turned out to be the beginning of the magical run the Ramblers currently find themselves in. Speltz teamed up with Gardner, and the two became one of the best combinations in the state of Minnesota with 88 goals and 57 assists the past two seasons. As those two started to blossom so did the likes of Megan Morgan, Alyssa Williams, Araceli White and Ava Killian. It all came together in the fall, when the Ramblers outscored opponents 88-8 en route to a 14-0 season.
“We have multiple weapons, and it just makes the game so much more easier to play,” Speltz said.
Yet, it was often Speltz that was the gas that made the Ramblers go.
“She just makes everything look so freaking easy sometimes,” Barrientos said. “... Like I don’t think a lot of people truly recognize how good she actually is. Because she’s not flashy. She truly is not a player looking for glory. She just makes everything look so easy. I think about it like the Olympics and you watch these gymnasts on that balance beam. We’d stand up there and just try to stand there and probably fall off while they are doing all these flips and twists in the air. It’s very similar. Just the touch she has and the vision that she has is truly incredible.”
Road to Recovery
Unfortunately for Speltz, the season didn’t end on a perfect note like it did for the Ramblers. Nearly midway through the second half of the Section 1A title game, Speltz went down awkwardly and immediately clutched for her right knee. She could barely put any pressure on it.
“I knew anything with a knee can’t really be great,” Speltz said.
But instead of going to the hospital, Speltz watched the remainder of the championship from the sidelines. When the final whistle blew and the Ramblers made history with the 3-0 victory, Speltz was the first one out there, celebrating on one leg with her teammates. Any questions she was asked about the knee, she deflected. This was the Ramblers’ moment and she wasn’t going to take anything away from it.
“That’s so Sera,” Barrientos said. “She’s almost uncomfortable with that attention sometimes and wanting to make sure that it’s very understood that it is a team sport.”
A doctor visit the next day revealed that she not only tore her right ACL but also the meniscus root off the bone. She had surgery December 1. It’s typically a nine-month recovery process and a grueling rehab. The end goal is to get back in time for her senior soccer season in September. But for now, the short-term goal is to get back to walking without crutches within the next month.
“It’s a long process,” Speltz said. “I’m just trying to focus on smaller steps and not really worry too much right now. I’m just trying to be patient, which for me, is the hardest part. It’s a slow, long process.”
But if there is anyone that can beat that time frame, it is Speltz.
“She’s got such a positive attitude,” Barrientos said. “There are going to be hard and frustrating days, but she really does take it all in stride. I think she will really dig in with what is expected of her with PT just like she does on the soccer field.”