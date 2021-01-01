Sera Speltz is the Winona Daily News Fall Athlete of the Year

Speltz scored her first varsity goal that season for a Ramblers squad that went 6-5-3, doubling their win total from the previous season.

“I think we all just had a passion for soccer,” Speltz said. “We all wanted to get better. I think it was just a really fun experience to be able to play against older players, because I think it pushed our level and pushed our speed of play. It forced us to become better players because we had to adjust to the opponent and the people around us. Since we had really early exposure to that, I think we were almost a bit ahead of the game. Once we got older, we were able to take it even further.”

But Speltz would be the first to tell you, they never envisioned what would happen next. Just four years later, that group made history with a perfect season and its first section title.

“We had goals to be a better team, but I don’t think we ever really thought that we’d ever be able to come this far,” Speltz said. “We were always just trying to enjoy it and have fun with it.”

Shot to stardom

For Speltz, part of that fun was always finding ways to improve her game.