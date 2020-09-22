Sept. 22 high school sports roundup: Cotter girls stay undefeated; boys draw with Saints

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ST. CHARLES, Minn. — The Cotter High School girls soccer team remained undefeated, as it oulled out a 2-0 victory over St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura Tuesday night in St. Charles.

Sera Speltz put the Ramblers (7-0) in front when she scored her ninth goal of the season off an assist from Megan Morgan in the 33rd minute. Araceli White provided some insurance for Cotter with a goal in the 48th minute off a pass from Ava Killian.

Bella Kaiser was in net for Cotter, which outshot the Saints 21-0.

The Ramblers are back in action on the road against La Crescent-Hokah at 7 p.m. Thursday night. The Saints (4-1-2) also play at 7 p.m., as they host Dover-Eyota.

La Crescent-Hokah 4, Caledonia 0

LA CRESCENT, Minn. — The Lancers (4-3, 4-3) shut out the Warriors (1-7, 0-7) with all four goals coming from seniors on Senior Night.

Amanda Iverson scored her eighth and ninth goals of the season as La Crescent-Hokah won its second game in a row. Lola Baudek scored her fifth goal and Emma Siegersma her first for the Lancers.

BOYS SOCCER

Three Rivers