Section 1AA cross country: Peterson leads Winhawks with state-qualifying time

OWATONNA — With teams being split into five separate sessions due to COVID-19, the MSHSL cross country Section 1AA meet looked much different this year and in the end yielded different results than it would have traditionally.
Winona Senior High senior distance runner Cody Peterson won his session with ease in a time of 16 minutes and 54 seconds, but after all five sessions were completed found himself sitting at 11th overall to lead the WSHS boys to a ninth-place finish out of 16 teams with 265 points on Thursday at Brooktree Golf Course in Owatonna.
Lakeville South won the meet with 51 points while Rochester Century senior Seth Hill won the 5,000-meter race (16:24.1).
There was still a silver lining for Peterson.
After he was forced to quarantine and miss the Big 9 Conference Championship Meet on Friday due to the COVID-19 close-contact guidelines in place at Winona Senior High despite not testing positive, the senior capped off his final race with a state qualifying time. His time also earned him All-Conference honors since he was unable to compete in the conference championship meet.
Sophomore Myles Rasmussen placed third in the session and 41st overall with a personal best time (17:48.7). In fact, every Winona runner on the boys side — outside of Peterson — ran a personal best.
Sophomore Jared Loos (18:28.9) finished 67th overall, junior Brenden Full (18:40.2) placed 73rd, sophomore Issac Allred (18:41.8) took 75th, while senior Christian Kamrowski (18:51.2) and eighth-grader Brady Benedict (19:05) finished 78th and 85th, respectively.
On the girls side, the Winhawks finished 13th out of 17 teams with 280 points and were paced by seventh-grader Kiley Pollock, who ran a personal best 20:58.8 to finish second in their respective session and 40th overall.
Teammate and senior Colleen Halleck finished third in the session and 53rd overall (21:51.7), sophomore Sarah Sheridan placed fifth and 61st overall (22:22.9), senior Julia Kronebusch took ninth and 76th overall (23:12.1), while eighth-grader Addie Knudson took 87th overall (24:52.6) and sophomore Anna Florness took 92nd (25:22.5). As a team the Winhawks finished with a season best average of 22:39.
Farmington’s Anna Fenske won the race with a blistering time of 17:35.1 to help lead the Tigers to the team win.
Considering the circumstances, Winona coach Jed Reisetter was proud of the way his team performed.
“In a normal season we would just be gearing up for our championship meets at this time,” he said via text message. “So it was great to have so many runners with breakthrough performances in the last meet of the year.”
