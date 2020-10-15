Section 1AA cross country: Peterson leads Winhawks with state-qualifying time

OWATONNA — With teams being split into five separate sessions due to COVID-19, the MSHSL cross country Section 1AA meet looked much different this year and in the end yielded different results than it would have traditionally.

Winona Senior High senior distance runner Cody Peterson won his session with ease in a time of 16 minutes and 54 seconds, but after all five sessions were completed found himself sitting at 11th overall to lead the WSHS boys to a ninth-place finish out of 16 teams with 265 points on Thursday at Brooktree Golf Course in Owatonna.

Lakeville South won the meet with 51 points while Rochester Century senior Seth Hill won the 5,000-meter race (16:24.1).

There was still a silver lining for Peterson.

After he was forced to quarantine and miss the Big 9 Conference Championship Meet on Friday due to the COVID-19 close-contact guidelines in place at Winona Senior High despite not testing positive, the senior capped off his final race with a state qualifying time. His time also earned him All-Conference honors since he was unable to compete in the conference championship meet.

