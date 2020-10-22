Section 1A soccer: Cotter caps off perfect season with win over Dover-Eyota for program's first section title

All season long Cotter girls soccer coach Marie Barrientos was simply amazed at the resiliency her Ramblers displayed.
They fought through injuries, including losing starting goalkeeper Tess Mullen right before the season. They fought through the unknowns of the COVID-19 pandemic, wrestling with the fact that any game could have been their last.
So it was only fitting that once again that resiliency would be tested on Thursday night when standout junior Sera Speltz did not return to the game after suffering a right knee injury with 28 minutes left in the second half of a one-goal game.
But like the Ramblers did all year, they just kept pushing.
The result was historic, as Cotter capped off a perfect season by winning the programs first ever section title with a 3-0 victory over Dover-Eyota in the Section 1A Championship at cold and rainy St. Charles High School.
“It’s just an amazing feeling,” Speltz said. “We couldn’t have done it without the entire team. Every single one of us contributed. We have come so far over the years. It’s just a really good feeling to finally be the team that won a section championship.”
It was Speltz that was an offensive force early on, tallying four shots in the opening 30 minutes.
Her first shot was a beautiful one from 25 yards out to give the Ramblers (14-0) a 1-0 lead in the sixth minute.
But just over a minute later, Dover-Eyota (10-4-1) was in prime position to find an equalizer on a free kick from just outside the box, but goalkeeper Sofia Sandcork calmly moved to her right to make the save. Considering the difficult weather conditions and the fact that this was Sandcork’s first season in goal, it was a great save that changed the course of the game. Sandcork would finish with three saves.
“It’s a game-changing save before you knew it was a game-saving save,” Barrientos said.
It proved big because although the Ramblers held a distinct advantage in shots and opportunities, they had a hard time scoring against Eagles’ keeper Kylie Lacey in the first half. Lacey made big save after big save, recording eight in the first 40 minutes to keep Dover-Eyota in it.
Support Local Journalism
“We came out really strong,” Barrientos said. “Their goalie was just in the right position at the right time. … This is always a good game with Dover. They are always strong, always fast. Just a good solid team every year.”
The Eagles came out of the second half strong, but the Ramblers seemed to calm the storm and appeared to find their offensive flow again. But then Speltz went down awkwardly after being challenged at the top of the box. She was slowly helped off the field where the trainer told her it was most likely a dislocated kneecap.
It was a tough break for a player that was the engine that often made the Ramblers go this season, leading the state in assists with 23 while netting 19 goals on the season. But she had no doubt her teammates would pick her up.
“I knew they could do it,” Speltz said. “I had complete trust in them. I knew they would step up and take care of business. And they did. I’m really proud of them for that.”
For the Ramblers, it was just another hurdle to climb.
“We were scared,” junior Olivia Gardner said. “Obviously a top, key player on our team. I think we did well in adjusting and we have such faith in each other. I think we responded well and we just kept pushing.”
A little less than 15 minutes after Speltz's injury, Ella Leaf provided the insurance Cotter had been seeking after she squeezed a shot between the legs of Lacey to give the Ramblers a 2-0 lead with 13:36 remaining.
"Sera went down and your heart stops," Barrientos said. "She just commands a presence on the field, so fluid in what she does. She goes down in a lot of pain and you just have to breathe. Ava Killian I thought did a phenomenal job of filling in. But again start to finish, it's a team effort. That's been the mentality all year that no matter who is on the field, you play."
The Ramblers third goal came on a gorgeous give-and-go combination with Allyssa Williams feeding Olivia Gardner to make it 3-0.
"It just shows how well-rounded we are," Gardner said. "No matter what happens we are always adapting to every situation, making calls on the fly. I think it really showed on the field."
After last year ended with the Ramblers reaching the program's first section championship game but falling to Rochester Lourdes 1-0, Cotter was on a mission this season.
"This year they just carried themselves in a different way," Barrientos said. "It was just special."
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!