Section 1A soccer: Cotter caps off perfect season with win over Dover-Eyota for program's first section title

It was a tough break for a player that was the engine that often made the Ramblers go this season, leading the state in assists with 23 while netting 19 goals on the season. But she had no doubt her teammates would pick her up.

“I knew they could do it,” Speltz said. “I had complete trust in them. I knew they would step up and take care of business. And they did. I’m really proud of them for that.”

For the Ramblers, it was just another hurdle to climb.

“We were scared,” junior Olivia Gardner said. “Obviously a top, key player on our team. I think we did well in adjusting and we have such faith in each other. I think we responded well and we just kept pushing.”

A little less than 15 minutes after Speltz's injury, Ella Leaf provided the insurance Cotter had been seeking after she squeezed a shot between the legs of Lacey to give the Ramblers a 2-0 lead with 13:36 remaining.

"Sera went down and your heart stops," Barrientos said. "She just commands a presence on the field, so fluid in what she does. She goes down in a lot of pain and you just have to breathe. Ava Killian I thought did a phenomenal job of filling in. But again start to finish, it's a team effort. That's been the mentality all year that no matter who is on the field, you play."