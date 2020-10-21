Section 1A girls soccer: Cotter blows past Byron to advance to title game

It was the beginning of an offensive clinic for the Ramblers, as they dominated possession through quick one- or two-touch passes. But what was really impressive was their ability to pass with anticipation and confidence seemingly knowing where each other were going to be at all times.

“It was a lot different playing them today,” Gardner said. “We are used to playing through balls and I think we adapted really well to just passing back the ball and getting a better shot. Looking for that next pass. I may have a good shot, but looking for who may have a great one.”

After Byron cut the lead to 2-1 with a goal, the Ramblers responded just a little over two minutes later when Sera Speltz fed Morgan, who delivered a powerful left-footed strike from just outside the box to make it 3-1 right before the half. For Speltz, it was her state leading 23rd assist.

“We usually like to play the through ball to the wide side of the field,” Morgan said. “But up the middle was wide open a lot more. A lot of us pointed out that the goals that Ava and I had, Olivia just did a really good job of playing it back to us and the long shots were just open tonight.”