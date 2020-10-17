Section 1A cross country: Cotter girls cap off season to remember with section championship

Semling wasn’t the only eighth-grader who drastically improved from a year ago, as fellow eighth-grader Hazel Freyre placed 23rd (22:03.6) after finishing 98th last season at the same race. The thought of Semling and Freyre being around for another four years is a scary thought for opponents. The baton has been passed down to them and the fact, too, that they had a core of upperclassmen in Ebertowski, Williams and Glodowski is a major factor moving forward.

“It was a really nice kind of handoff from older kids to younger kids,” Costello said. “That’s one of the cool things in cross country is you get seven through 12 practicing together — at least for us, anyway — and you can kind of see the next generation coming in. We had a really good group of junior high boys and girls this that made it fun.

“Hazel and Ellie, the improvement that they showed was pretty remarkable. As well as Sonja.”

Although, it’s bittersweet that the Ramblers won’t get the chance at state, the fact that they had this opportunity is enough for them.