Section 1A boys soccer: Winhawks defeat SCLA in postseason opener

The second half was a different story.

The Winhawks were crisper, connecting on more passes and just playing a better brand of soccer.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Larsen again proved to be the catalyst, threading the needle on a beautiful pass to sophomore Rory Briggs, who flicked it past the goalkeeper to make it 2-0.

“We just started to link up balls and communicate a lot more,” Larsen said. “In the first half, we were trying to do it ourselves and had too many difficult passes. In the second half, we just had simple passes and things just started clicking.”

But Larsen wasn’t done yet.

Set up by a gorgeous pass inside the box from Zane Al-Saeed, Larsen delivered a strike for his second goal of the game to give the Winhawks a 3-0 lead in the 63rd minute. Just about nine minutes later, Gavin Borland scored off a feed from A.J. Appicelli to make it 4-0.

For a team that has had it’s offensive struggles at times, it was an important half of soccer.

“I feel like that was the best we played offensively all year,” Appicelli said. “To finally see it all come together just felt really good.”