Section 1A boys soccer: Winhawks defeat SCLA in postseason opener

After a first half that saw them dominate in all facets of the game, but come away with just one goal, the Winona Senior High boys soccer team could have stayed frustrated and let it affect their second half play.
But the Winhawks refused to let that happen, and instead put an emphasis on better communication and quicker combinations.
The results were three second-half goals that helped propel the eighth-seeded Winhawks over ninth-seeded St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura 4-1 in the opening round of the Section 1A boys soccer tournament Tuesday night at Paul Giel Field.
The Winhawks will now play at Austin 7 p.m. Thursday after the top-seeded Packers defeated Cotter 14-0 in their game on Tuesday.
The Winhawks (4-4-2) started fast drawing four corners in the first five minutes as they lived on the Saints (4-7-1) side of the field. It eventually led to a goal from Teis Larsen in the 15th minute after the freshman took advantage of a bouncing ball before ripping off a wicked shot just inside the box, beating the SCLA keeper to his right to give the Winhawks a 1-0 lead. But from there, the game bogged down a bit with the Winhawks missing chances.
“There was a little bit of pressing, guys taking bad shots where they maybe should have taken an extra pass,” coach Garrett Ping said. “Guys were eager and when you are eager, that makes it tougher.”
The second half was a different story.
The Winhawks were crisper, connecting on more passes and just playing a better brand of soccer.
Larsen again proved to be the catalyst, threading the needle on a beautiful pass to sophomore Rory Briggs, who flicked it past the goalkeeper to make it 2-0.
“We just started to link up balls and communicate a lot more,” Larsen said. “In the first half, we were trying to do it ourselves and had too many difficult passes. In the second half, we just had simple passes and things just started clicking.”
But Larsen wasn’t done yet.
Set up by a gorgeous pass inside the box from Zane Al-Saeed, Larsen delivered a strike for his second goal of the game to give the Winhawks a 3-0 lead in the 63rd minute. Just about nine minutes later, Gavin Borland scored off a feed from A.J. Appicelli to make it 4-0.
For a team that has had it’s offensive struggles at times, it was an important half of soccer.
“I feel like that was the best we played offensively all year,” Appicelli said. “To finally see it all come together just felt really good.”
Olvin Cruz scored the lone Saints goal in the final minute of regulation. But that was the only real threat the Saints had all night, as they just couldn't string passes together.
The Winhawks know they have a tough task ahead of them Thursday when they take on Austin — which has won four straight Big 9 Conference titles — but they know that anything is possible.
“We are going to defend with 11 with a bunch of effort,” Ping said. “We had some games where we did that. You know USA beat Colombia in 1994 so Winona can beat Austin."
