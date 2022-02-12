Regional wrestling: C-FC and G-E-T grapplers advance

Both of the Cochrane-Fountain City wrestlers advanced to the Sectional round with strong performances at Saturday’s Division 3 Regional meet in Durand.

Sophomore Sam Schutz won the 170 pound bracket, defeating Blair-Taylor sophomore Jackson Shramek by a 5-3 decision in the finals to claim the crown. In the semifinals, Schutz pinned Independence/Gilmanton junior Mason Gierok at 2:42 to advance.

Freshman Abraham Henderson took second place in the 152-pound weight class to advance. Henderson pinned Durand junior Dawson Hartung at 5:02 in the semifinals.

Henderson lost a 14-0 major decision to Mondovi junior Cody Wagner in the finals, but the Pirates freshman earned second place when Hartung advanced in the wrestleback portion of the bracket.

Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau/Melrose-Mindoro

A quartet of Titans won their brackets, and a total of seven advanced, as G-E-T/M-M scored 234.5 points to take third in a closely-contested Division 2 Regional meet in Arcadia.

West Salem/Bangor won the meet with a score of 241.5, though Ellsworth was close in second at 236.5, with the Titans just two shy in third.

Senior Tanner Andersen pinned both his opponents in less than a half a minute, toppling Ellsworth senior Corey Poellinger at 30 seconds in the semifinals and West Salem/Bangor junior Nick Ziegler in 27 seconds in the final of the 132-pound bracket.

Junior Carson Koss won the 145-pound bracket, pinning Ellsworth’s John Gillespie in the semifinals and winning a 10-3 decision over West Salem/Bangor’s Trevor Arentz in the final.

Sophomore Brayden Lockington had a close victory in the final at 220 pounds, beating Ellsworth senior Ryan Matzek by an 8-7 decision. Lockington pinned West Salem-Bangor’s Hunter Anderson at 1:11 in the semis.

Heavyweight senior Justice Vaaler won the Regional final with a 3-1 decision over Ellsworth senior Ian Matzek, after pinning Black River Falls junior John Cornelius at 1:24 in the semis.

Sophomore Jackson Blaken (126), junior Ben Peterson (160) and senior Raef Radcliff (195) all took second place in their brackets to advance to Sectionals.

Andrew Tucker can be reached at andrew.tucker@lee.net or via Twitter @andrewjtucker16

