Prep roundup: Winona boys and girls soccer notch first victories; Cotter's Olivia Gardner nets hat trick

RED WING — The Winona Senior High boys soccer team notched their first victory under Garrett Ping Tuesday night, defeating Red Wing 7-1.

The Winhawks (1-0-1, 1-0-1) were the attacker throughout the night, as they tallied 26 shots compared to just one for the Wingers.

Freshman Teis Larsen scored early to give the Winhawks the lead before Red Wing tied it on their lone shot, but Adam Kimmerle scored late in the first half and from there it was all Winona. Junior Owen Ping and sophomore Bryan Cassellius each added goals. Ping also tallied three assists as well.

Three Rivers

P-E-M 2, La Crescent-Hokah 0

LA CRESCENT, Minn. — The Lancers allowed two first-period goals and couldn’t come back as it dropped its season-opening match.

The Bulldogs (1-0) scored in the 25th and 31st minute despite putting just six shots on goal. Lancers goalkeeper Dawson Colbert made four saves on the night.

Although La Crescent-Hokah failed to score, the team forced P-E-M goalkeeper Julian Heppner to make 13 saves.

The Lancers are back in action Thursday, when they host Caledonia.