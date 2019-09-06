FARIBAULT, Minn. — Triton Meldahl turned on the jets for the Trojans, rushing for 262 yards and a pair of scores as his team defeated Bethlethem Academy 39-18 in high school football on Friday in Faribault, Minn.
Kobe Lind added 66 yards and a touchdown on the ground and had 56 yards and a score through the air.
Malachi Bunke passed for 120 yards and two touchdowns.
Caledonia 42, St. Charles 7
ST. CHARLES — The Saints fell victim to Caledonia and the nation’s longest active win streak in a 42-7 loss to the Warriors on Friday in St. Charles.
The latest victory marks the Warriors’ (2-0) 56th straight win. Caledonia score in all four quarters against the Saints, opening u with a 14-point first and 13-point second to secure a 27-7 halftime lead.
Logan Wendt rushed 14 times for 44 yards for the Saints and Drew Maloney passed for 48 yards.
Maloney rushed for the Saints’ lone score.
Kenyon-Wanamingo 53, Cotter 0
Kenyon-Wanamingo shutout the Ramblers 53-0.
No other information was available.
Blair-Taylor 33, C-FC 6
BLAIR, Wis. — Zach Foley scored the Pirates lone touchdown and rushed for 42 yards as the Pirates lost to B-T.
Brett Drazkowski completed pair of passes for 32 yards.
