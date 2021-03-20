MSHSL wrestling: Three Winona/Cotter wrestlers compete at state prelims

FARMINGTON, Minn. — The Winona/Cotter wrestling team saw three members all win a match at Saturday’s Section 1AAA/2AAA wrestling state preliminary tournament at Farmington High School.
Sophomore Logan Henningson (132 pounds) and senior Zander Rusert (285) each finished fourth, while senior Andrew Meyer went 1-2 on the day to wrap up his wrestling career.
This year the path to the state tournament was a bit different.
The top four in each weight class at the section meet advanced to what the MSHSL called the preliminary round of the state tournament. That’s where the top four from each of the two sections combined to make an eight-man bracket with the top two advancing to Thursday’s Class AAA state tournament at St. Michael-Albertville High School. So, the top four from the Section 1AAA bracket and the top four from the Section 2AAA bracket competed in an eight-man bracket on Saturday.
Henningson’s day started by a loss via pin to New Prague’s Colton Bornholdt before notching back-to-back victories. He won via no contest before defeating Burnsville’s Christian Lopez by a 3-2 decision. Henningson (14-3) lost to Northfield’s Jake Messner by a 9-2 decision to prevent him from wrestling for a spot at Thursday’s meet.
Rusert (12-3) had little issues with his first opponent, winning by pin less than 30 seconds into the match. The St. Scholastica football commit then dropped a close 1-0 decision to Shakopee’s Jade Trelstad before rebounding with another pin against Farmington’s Tanner Olson. But Rusert’s season came to an end after an injury forced him to retire against Apple Valley’s Tashaud Nelson.
Meyer lost by pin to Shakopee’s Jadon Hellerud in his first match before bouncing back over Prior Lake’s Ian Sogge with a win by a 10-7 decision. Meyer would lose by pin to Eastview’s Nathan Langer.
Section 1AA-4AA
CANNON FALLS, Minn. — The Lewiston-Altura/Rushford-Peterson co-op had two wrestlers place third and another fourth in the Section 1AA-4AA state preliminaries.
Senior Carter Johnsgard (29-7) was knocked out of championship contention when Simley’s Cash Raymond (25-1) handed him an 11-6 defeat in the semifinal round. Johnsgard then pinned two opponents for a shot at second place — and the final state qualifying spot — but Byron’s Jacob Thompson stopped him with an 11-1 major decision.
Junior Tyler Kreidemacher (31-4, 113) also placed third after losing his semifinal bout. Kreidemacher beat Pine Island’s Luke Williams 6-2 in the third-place match, but his day ended there when Cannon Falls’ Calvin Singewald (29-1) advanced through the second-place match after being the one to beat Kreidemacher in the semifinals.
Freshman Jordan Zibrowski (26-9) placed fourth at 120. He also won a quarterfinal bout before losing in the semifinals, shutting out Stewartville’s Jon Laures 6-0 in a consolation semifinal before taking a loss by technical fall to South Saint Paul’s Maxx Beeler in the third-place bout.