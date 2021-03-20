MSHSL wrestling: Three Winona/Cotter wrestlers compete at state prelims

FARMINGTON, Minn. — The Winona/Cotter wrestling team saw three members all win a match at Saturday’s Section 1AAA/2AAA wrestling state preliminary tournament at Farmington High School.

Sophomore Logan Henningson (132 pounds) and senior Zander Rusert (285) each finished fourth, while senior Andrew Meyer went 1-2 on the day to wrap up his wrestling career.

This year the path to the state tournament was a bit different.

The top four in each weight class at the section meet advanced to what the MSHSL called the preliminary round of the state tournament. That’s where the top four from each of the two sections combined to make an eight-man bracket with the top two advancing to Thursday’s Class AAA state tournament at St. Michael-Albertville High School. So, the top four from the Section 1AAA bracket and the top four from the Section 2AAA bracket competed in an eight-man bracket on Saturday.

Henningson’s day started by a loss via pin to New Prague’s Colton Bornholdt before notching back-to-back victories. He won via no contest before defeating Burnsville’s Christian Lopez by a 3-2 decision. Henningson (14-3) lost to Northfield’s Jake Messner by a 9-2 decision to prevent him from wrestling for a spot at Thursday’s meet.

