MSHSL votes to move football, volleyball back to fall

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In a special board meeting Monday morning, the Minnesota State High School League's Board of Directors approved a motion to return both football and volleyball to the fall activities season.

Practice for both starts Sept. 28.

The Board needed just 30 minutes to discuss the return of volleyball to the fall before voting 14-4 with games first starting on Oct. 8. On Aug. 4, the Board was close to keeping volleyball in the fall after the original vote to move to the spring failed after a 9-9 vote. But after then voting against starting on Aug. 17 — the MSHSL voted again on the motion to move volleyball to the spring with it passing 11-7.

With volleyball passing first, it seemed football was well on it's way too. The largest hurdle appeared to be finding the right starting and end dates. Motions to have the season start Monday and Wednesday were struck down before the Sept. 28 start date was finalized. That initial proposal called for a four or five-game regular season that was then amended to a six-week regular season. After some more back-and-forth, the MSHSL voted 15-3 on a six-week regular season and a two week postseason format. Teams can start practicing on Sept. 28 with the first games set for the weekend of October 9. The postseason format is still under discussion but it will be a "localized" format.