MSHSL votes to move football, volleyball to spring; soccer, individual sports to start on time

“Obviously we want to be able to play football having the ability to do so in the spring is better than being told that we will have nothing at all. I think all plans had some spots that could cause tough decisions by the MSHSL.”

The high school league shut down all athletic competition in March in response to the coronavirus pandemic. This summer, the league has allowed for team workouts within recommended guidelines.

Moving the soccer seasons to the spring was discussed, but the vote was unanimous to have it start on time. Practice can start Aug. 17, with a 20% shorter season, 30% reduction in games, limited to one or two per week. A decision about postseason play will be determined later.

The board voted 17-1 to let the individual-based sports — cross country, girls tennis, girls swimming and diving — start on time with first practices scheduled for Aug. 17. Limits on the number of events and competing teams also were approved. Cross country will be limited to three teams per meet while tennis and swim/dive meets will be limited to two participating teams with each sport being asked to participate in one or two events per week, scrapping large invitationals.