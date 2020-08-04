MSHSL votes to move football, volleyball to spring; soccer, individual sports to start on time

Just like that, there will be no high school football and volleyball in the state of Minnesota this fall.
In a virtual board meeting on Tuesday, the Minnesota State High School League made the difficult decision to postpone the football and volleyball seasons to the spring, making a new “fourth season” starting March 2021 while soccer, cross country, girls tennis and girls swimming and diving will start on time Aug. 17.
Traditional spring sports will now move to the summer as part of the plan.
Moving football and volleyball out of the fall season reflected concerns about virus exposure and other logistics mostly stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic. Minnesota becomes the ninth state to delay its high school football season.
“I guess a little bit in shock,” Winona Senior High football coach John Cassellius said via text when asked about Tuesday’s news. “When you look at statistics in the US for positive tests and the fact that some sports are a go for a normal start with some modifications to their season. I think it will put some athletes in a tough spot with practicing in the fall as they may be a multi-sport athlete and being asked to do multiple things. I worry a little bit too about fatigue and in the athletes if they are a football player and a three-sport athlete and what their second half of the year could look like.
“Obviously we want to be able to play football having the ability to do so in the spring is better than being told that we will have nothing at all. I think all plans had some spots that could cause tough decisions by the MSHSL.”
The high school league shut down all athletic competition in March in response to the coronavirus pandemic. This summer, the league has allowed for team workouts within recommended guidelines.
Moving the soccer seasons to the spring was discussed, but the vote was unanimous to have it start on time. Practice can start Aug. 17, with a 20% shorter season, 30% reduction in games, limited to one or two per week. A decision about postseason play will be determined later.
The board voted 17-1 to let the individual-based sports — cross country, girls tennis, girls swimming and diving — start on time with first practices scheduled for Aug. 17. Limits on the number of events and competing teams also were approved. Cross country will be limited to three teams per meet while tennis and swim/dive meets will be limited to two participating teams with each sport being asked to participate in one or two events per week, scrapping large invitationals.
Configuring a new fourth season — between the end of the winter sports season and the start of spring sports — reflected league concerns about going head-to-head with sports such as baseball, softball and track and field. While no dates have been firmed up, league associate director Bob Madison said Monday, “For example, any sports moved to spring would run from March 15 to May 15. And the fourth season would go from May 15 to July 15.”
The league considered motions to play football and volleyball in the fall but both failed.
Caledonia holds the nation’s longest current winning streak at 68 games and has won the last five Class AA state titles. With junior Eli King back in the fold with seven Division I football scholarship offers in his pocket, the Warriors appear to be in position to extend one or both of those streaks.
That opportunity will have to wait at least several months with Tuesday’s announcement.
“I really didn’t think that would be the decision,” Caledonia coach Carl Fruechte said. “I’m not seeing it in the numbers right now.
“Other people, I guess, are convinced it will be different in the spring, and I’m not. It’s a virus, and I guess it is what it is. I’ll say this. I guess I wish we would be (as) obsessive with fighting the drug and alcohol and suicide problems among our youth.”
According to the Minneapolis Star Tribune, the fall football proposal included a six-week season with no scrimmages against other opponents and was rejected on a 12-6 vote. The motion to move volleyball to the spring originally failed after a 9-9 vote — but after then voting against starting on Aug. 17 — the MSHSL voted again on the motion to move volleyball to the spring. This time it passed 11-7.
The MSHSL did say football and volleyball are allowed to practice this fall as will spring sports that lost their season last spring.
Beyond the board’s announcement, much remains undecided, such as transportation and safety protocols.
According to the National Federation of State High School Associations, 29 states — including Wisconsin — had delayed at least part of their fall sports schedules as of Monday.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!