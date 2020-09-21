MSHSL votes to move football, volleyball back to fall

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In a special board meeting Monday morning, the Minnesota State High School League's Board of Directors approved a motion to return both football and volleyball to the fall activities season.

Practice for both starts Sept. 28.

The Board needed just 30 minutes to discuss the return of volleyball to the fall before voting 14-4 to approve an 11-week season that features 14 dual competitions with games first starting on Oct. 8. On Aug. 4, the Board was close to keeping volleyball in the fall after the original vote to move to the spring failed after a 9-9 vote. But after then voting against starting on Aug. 17 — the MSHSL voted again on the motion to move volleyball to the spring with it passing 11-7.

Keeping volleyball in the fall eliminates the issue of students being forced to pick between playing for their high school team or their club team, but the late-starting season could create an issue for volleyball players who also play basketball. Those issues will be discussed when winter sports are on the agenda of the Oct. 1 MSHSL board meeting.

With volleyball passing first, it seemed football was well on it's way too. The largest hurdle appeared to be finding the right starting and end dates.