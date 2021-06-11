MSHSL track and field: Winona's Hughes readies for busy section schedule

“It’s been a couple of years since she was last there, but those memories and those muscles are still in tact,” he said. “She knows what it takes because of having been there before.”

PETERSON PLACES SIXTH: You really couldn’t have drawn up worse conditions for distance running on Thursday.

“The 3,200 was just brutal,” Reisetter said.

But Winona senior Cody Peterson fought his way through the heat and left every ounce of himself out on the track en route to a sixth-place finish in the 3200 run. Peterson clocked in 10:07.19.

And though Peterson fell short of state qualification, his ultimate goal, in the end, he knew he gave it his all.

“He was right there in the top three or four, with his eyes on the top two to give himself a chance,” Reisetter said. “Now, he kind of extended himself a little too far in the beginning. I know his goal was a state berth, because he’s a senior and you don’t have too many of these opportunities come your way. But after we got through the race we were talking about it a little bit, and he said, ‘I’m OK with it. I did everything I could.’