MSHSL track and field: Four Winona athletes qualify for state

LAKEVILLE — The Winona High School track and field team will send four athletes to the MSHSL Class AA state meet after their performances at the Section 1AA championships, which concluded Saturday at Lakeville South High School.

Senior Chloe Hughes finished second in the girls 300-meter hurdles finals, senior Marquetta Berlin-Burns finished second in the girls 100, and those two teamed up with senior Anissa Lee and eighth-grader Nevaeh Mitchell to win the girls 400 relay.

The top two finishers in each event were automatic qualifiers for the state meet, which will be held June 17-19 at St. Michael-Albertville High School.

Hughes finished the 300 hurdles in 46.26 seconds and barely beat out Rochester Mayo’s Hannah Hanson (46.28) for the second spot. Rosemount’s Ava Cinnamo won the event in 44.81.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Hughes nearly qualified for the 100 hurdles but finished third in 15.08, just two days after she ran the fastest preliminary time, 14.84, which is a state qualifying time.

Berlin-Burns finished the 100 in 12.29 behind Rosemount’s Mackenzie Jacobson (12.13) and ahead of Byron’s Katie Lambrecht (12.44); all three of those times met the state qualifying standard. It will be Berlin-Burns’ second time competing at state in the 100 after qualifying as a sophomore.