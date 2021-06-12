MSHSL track and field: Cotter sending four athletes to state

DODGE CENTER — The Cotter High School track and field team will be sending four athletes to the MSHSL Class A state meet after their performances in the Section 1A championships, which concluded Thursday.
Ramblers eighth-grader Sonja Semling finished second in the girls 3,200-meter run and was also part of the second-place 3,200 relay team along with eighth-grader Claire Heiring, senior Aubrey Williams and senior Claire Ebertowski.
The top two finishers in each event were automatic qualifiers for the state meet, which will be held June 17-19 at St. Michael-Albertville High School.
Semling finished the 3,200 in 11 minutes, 48.51 seconds behind Zumbrota-Mazeppa sophomore Natasha Sortland (11:23.63) and ahead of Lake City junior Jacey Majerus (12:14.32).
Semling, Heiring, Williams and Ebertowski finished the 3,200 relay in 9:53.53.
Ebertowski passed Majerus to give the team the lead on the home stretch before GMLOKS's Kendyl Queensland passed both Ebertowski and Majerus to win the race.
GMLOKS's team finished in 9:53.31, while Lake City clocked in at 9:54.15.
"The (3,200 relay) was one of the hottest races of the day, and everyone in our relay left it all out on the track," Ebertowski said in a release. "Our hard work was all worth it in the end."
"Sonja ran a wonderfully strategic race to proper her to the state meet in the 3200," coach David Jewison said. "(The 3,200 relay) girls all ran their best 800 of the season to cut nearly 26 seconds off their subsection time. It was an amazing race with three teams battling it out at the finish line."
Lewiston-Altura will also be well represented at the state meet.
Junior Jonna Gunnarson won the girls pole vault by clearing 9 feet, 2 inches, while eighth-grader Tyler Gunnarson and senior Peyton Gunnarson both qualified in multiple wheelchair events.
Peyton Gunnarson won the boys 100 (16.18), 200 (28.92), 800 (1:55.23) and shot put (18-4½), while Tyler Gunnarson won the boys 3,200 (9:20.95) and discus (33-9).
Tyler Gunnarson also finished second in the 100 (17.32) and 200 (30.76).