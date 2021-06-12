MSHSL track and field: Cotter sending four athletes to state

DODGE CENTER — The Cotter High School track and field team will be sending four athletes to the MSHSL Class A state meet after their performances in the Section 1A championships, which concluded Thursday.

Ramblers eighth-grader Sonja Semling finished second in the girls 3,200-meter run and was also part of the second-place 3,200 relay team along with eighth-grader Claire Heiring, senior Aubrey Williams and senior Claire Ebertowski.

The top two finishers in each event were automatic qualifiers for the state meet, which will be held June 17-19 at St. Michael-Albertville High School.

Semling finished the 3,200 in 11 minutes, 48.51 seconds behind Zumbrota-Mazeppa sophomore Natasha Sortland (11:23.63) and ahead of Lake City junior Jacey Majerus (12:14.32).

Semling, Heiring, Williams and Ebertowski finished the 3,200 relay in 9:53.53.

Ebertowski passed Majerus to give the team the lead on the home stretch before GMLOKS's Kendyl Queensland passed both Ebertowski and Majerus to win the race.

GMLOKS's team finished in 9:53.31, while Lake City clocked in at 9:54.15.