MSHSL to restrict fan access to state and section tournaments

Schools will receive information from the MSHSL regarding the process and submission

of their list of designated spectators. All designated spectators must present an ID and

purchase a ticket to enter the venue.

Fans are encouraged to follow state tournaments through broadcast, streaming

and/or social media. Girls Basketball games will be broadcast on Channel 45TV and

via streaming at 45tv.com/prep45. The Adapted Floor Hockey Championship will be

broadcast via livestream on prepspotlight.tv. Twitter Accounts to follow are @mshsl,

@MSHSLjohn, Facebook @mshsl.org, and Instagram @mshsl1.

Executive Director Erich Martens shared:

“While the changes in our tournaments are unfortunate, we recognize that a collective

community response is critical to supporting the health of our communities

and mitigating the spread of COVID-19. The MSHSL intends to do everything possible

to allow participating students who have earned the opportunity to compete in these