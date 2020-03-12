MSHSL to limit fan access for state tournaments starting Friday

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota State High School League announced that it will limit fan access at state tournaments starting on Friday afternoon.

This decision was made Thursday afternoon with fans still in attendance at Williams Arena for a Class 3A semifinal game between DeLaSalle and Simley.

“We love having our Islander Nation there,” DeLaSalle coach Tanysha Scott said after her team earned a 74-52 win to advance to the Class 3A final. “They are like our sixth man, so it will be an adjust. That’s on us. I bring the energy. You can tell because my voice is gone right now. If I have to bring it myself, I will do that.”

While the plan is for state championships and section championships to be played out this weekend, according to the MSHSL, plans for events held after this weekend are still being developed and will be decided upon at a later date. Meanwhile, consolation championships and third-place games for state tournaments in girls basketball and adapted floor hockey have been cancelled.