MSHSL swimming and diving: Winona girls wrap up season

ROCHESTER — The Winona girls swimming and diving team nearly sent athletes to state but wrapped up its season at Friday's MSHSL Class A Section 1 final.

The Winhawks' 200-yard medley relay of Anna MacLennan, Emily Robison, Abby Williams and Ava Pike finished second in 1 minute, 42.64 seconds but was disqualified for movement prior to the start of the race.

Winona also had near-qualifiers in its 200 freestyle relay (third in 1:41.91), Harper Wolner (third in the 100 backstroke in 1:02.11 and fourth in the 100 butterfly in 1:03.37), Williams (third in the 200 IM in 2:20.42), Emily Robison (third in the 100 breaststroke in 1:11.92), MacLennan (fourth in the 200 freestyle in 2:03.97 and fourth in the 100 backstroke in 1:02.23) and Maddie Modjeski (fourth in the 500 freestyle in 5:40.35).

Ayanna King was the Winhawks' highest scoring diver as she finished 9th overall with a 282.80.

Winona finished fifth out of 10 teams with 234 points.

