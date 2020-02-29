MSHSL state wrestling: Ryan Henningson wins Class AAA 120-pound title

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Henningson (51-2) was leading 3-2 after scoring on a reversal late in the second period, but Creese took a 4-3 lead with an impressive reversal early in the third. Creese — a St. Cloud State commit — could contort and flip his body in a way that not many are able to do. That's one of the reasons why he is such a tough opponent. You think you have him and then he flips it around on you.

"Everytime we wrestle there is amazing scrambles," said Henningson, a North Dakota State commit. "We are both just quick. It makes the match so fun and difficult at the same time."

Henningson tied it on an escape just six seconds later before registering a takedown with a minute left to take a 6-4 lead. At that point, all Henningson had to do was hang on, something that is much easier said than done against someone like Creese. But Henningson trusted his abilities to take him home.

"I just trusted my ability to ride," Henningson said. "And I just hammered him the whole time. I kept moving my hands and my feet, kept the pressure on him. I knew I could do it."

It was clear that Henningson's strategy was wearing Creese down and with about 25 seconds left, Henningson had flipped Creese face down on the mat and laid on top of him.

Creese was gassed and couldn't move.