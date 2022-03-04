MSHSL state wrestling: Caledonia/Houston send 3 to semifinals

ST. PAUL — Three of the five Caledonia/Houston wrestling team's qualifiers for the MSHSL individual state tournament are headed for Saturday's semifinal round after winning twice on Friday at the Xcel Energy Center.

Freshman Braxton Lange, senior Brandon Ross and sophomore Owen Denstad all won two matches in first-round and quarterfinal rounds and will represent the Warriors in Saturday's Class A semifinals.

Lange (32-15, 106) started with a 5-0 decision over Crookston's eighth-ranked Evin Trudeau before posting a 3-0 win over Osakis' fourth-ranked Reggie George in the quarterfinals.

He meets Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg's top-ranked Trey Gunderson (46-1) during Saturday's 9 a.m. session to determine a finalist.

Ross (19-1, 126), who won last year's 120-pound championship, started with a 9-4 decision of Jackson County Central's Landon Andrews (22-18) 9-4 and followed it with a 5-0 win over Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale/Parkers Prairie's David Revering.

Top-ranked Ross draws fourth-ranked Alex Diederich (43-4) of Royalton/Upsala in his semifinal bout Saturday morning.

Denstad (44-4, 132) wasted little time in pinning St. Agnes' Johnny Cummings (27-20) in 1:29, then went the distance with New Richland/H-E-G's Nikolas Petsinger (39-8) and advancing with a 3-2 decision.

Denstad wrestles top-ranked Walker Bents (44-1) of Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa in the semifinal round.

Junior Tucker Ginther (32-9, 145) came back from a loss to stay alive in the consolation bracket. Kimball's Gavin Winter (24-2) handed Ginther a 5-1 loss in the first round before Ginther came back to beat John Paul Fitzpatrick (44-7) 5-3 in a consolation bout.

He wrestles seventh-ranked senior Brady Holien (47-4) of Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City in a consolation quarterfinal on Saturday.

Only junior Ayden Goetzinger (32-9, 195 pounds) was eliminated during the first day. He won his first match before dropping quarterfinal and consolation bouts.

