MSHSL state track and field: Winona's 400-meter relay team places fourth
MSHSL state track and field: Winona's 400-meter relay team places fourth

chloe hughes mug

Hughes

ST. MICHAEL, Minn. — The Winona Senior High 400-meter relay team placed fourth on Saturday at the MSHSL Class AA state meet at St. Michael-Albertville High School. 

Senior Anissa Lee, senior Chloe Hughes, eighth-grader Nevaeh Mitchell and senior Marquetta Berlin-Burns teamed up to run a season best 49.03 seconds. The Winhawks had entered seeded third with a time of 49.19. 

St. Michael-Albertville took first with a 48.28 followed by Rochester Century (48.83) and Brainard 48.83. 

Hughes also ran in the 300-meter hurdles where she placed 10th with a 45.56 to cap off a senior season that saw her break the school record in the 100  and 300 hurdles as well as Big 9 champion in those events plus the high jump. 

Marquetta Berlin-Burns finished her high school career in the 100 where she placed 11th with a 12.40. 

Marquetta Berlin-Burns mug

Berlin-Burns
