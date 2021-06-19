MSHSL state track and field: Winona's 400-meter relay team places fourth

ST. MICHAEL, Minn. — The Winona Senior High 400-meter relay team placed fourth on Saturday at the MSHSL Class AA state meet at St. Michael-Albertville High School.

Senior Anissa Lee, senior Chloe Hughes, eighth-grader Nevaeh Mitchell and senior Marquetta Berlin-Burns teamed up to run a season best 49.03 seconds. The Winhawks had entered seeded third with a time of 49.19.

St. Michael-Albertville took first with a 48.28 followed by Rochester Century (48.83) and Brainard 48.83.

Hughes also ran in the 300-meter hurdles where she placed 10th with a 45.56 to cap off a senior season that saw her break the school record in the 100 and 300 hurdles as well as Big 9 champion in those events plus the high jump.

Marquetta Berlin-Burns finished her high school career in the 100 where she placed 11th with a 12.40.

