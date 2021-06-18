MSHSL state track and field notebook: Cotter's Semling takes 10th in 3200; L-A's Gunnarson brothers finish one, two in 200 wheelchair

ST. MICHAEL’S, Minn. — Cotter eighth-grade distance runner Sonja Semling represented the blue and white well by finishing 10th in the 3200-meter race at the MSHSL Class A state meet on Thursday night at St.Michael’s-Albertville High School.

Semling ran a personal best time of 11 minutes and 42.81 seconds in her first state meet appearance. She had finished second at the Section 1A meet and was the Three Rivers Conference champion in the event.

“My first track season was a lot of fun,” Semling said in a release. “It was great to compete against the fastest girls in the state. I did the best I could today and left everything out on the track. I’m happy to wrap up the season with a PR and Top 10 finish.”

The eighth-grader was also a part of the 3200-meter relay team with Claire Heiring, Aubrey Williams and Claire Ebertowski that finished seventh on Friday with a season best time of 9:52.64.

Semling and Ebertowski played key roles in helping the Ramblers win the Section 1A cross country title when they finished fifth and sixth, respectively, while Ebertowski placed sixth.

Gunnarson brothers finish one, twoLewiston-Altura’s Peyton and Tyler Gunnarson placed first and second in the 200 meter wheelchair on Friday at the MSHSL Class A state meet.