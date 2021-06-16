MSHSL state softball: Winhawks fall to Becker in state title game

But their magic ran out on Wednesday, mostly due in part to Eickhoff.

She overpowered the Winhawks throughout, utilizing a devastating rise ball to constantly frustrate the Winona offense.

“We had talked about it plenty before the game, but seeing it is one thing,” Grossell said. “… She started it up high, and she has such tight backspin on it so it’s hard to pick up. It comes up just enough where it gets over the top of the batter, and they swing underneath it. It is what it is. We didn’t get our bunts down today and didn’t put any pressure on them. We were a little hesitant which wasn’t like us, but we are a young team.”

“She had a good rise ball,” sophomore Makayla Steffes said. “Everything was high, and we just kept popping it up. She also had a really good changeup. That makes it tough.”

The Winhawks best chances to score came in the first two innings.

Steffes led off the game with a single before moving to second on a bunt from her battery mate Macy McNally, but Eickhoff struckout three- and four-hole hitters Grace Fricke and Paige Grafton to end the inning. Both Fricke and Grafton had entered a combined 6-for-12 with three home runs and six RBI but went 0-for-6 on Wednesday.