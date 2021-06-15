MSHSL state softball: Fricke's home run moves Winona to Class AAA semifinals

“Give me a heart attack,” Winona coach Mitch Grossell said while tapping his chest. “A little too close for comfort.”

Fricke also jumpstarted the Winona (20-5) offense in the first.

She fell behind 0-2 in her first at-bat before eventually working a 12-pitch at-bat by fouling off pitch after pitch before earning a walk. Paige Grafton was then hit by a pitch to load the bases before freshman Olivia Poulon drove the first run across with a sacrifice fly that scored Macy McNally, who had reached on a one-out bunt single.

Back-to-back errors from the Sabres helped the Winhawks take a 3-0 lead after one.

But the fifth-seeded Sabres (21-3) answered with a run in the second thanks to a wild pitch after Steffes had walked the bases loaded. The sophomore was uncharacteristically wild throughout the day. She entered with 23 walks in just over 114 innings pitched, but finished with six in the quarterfinal.

“Both teams were pretty nervous,” Grossell said. “I can’t tell you the last time (Makayla) walked three in an inning. … When you are ramped up, you tend to stretch out a little bit too far and the ball comes up a little bit. She’ll be much better (in the semifinal). A little bit more tired, but better.”