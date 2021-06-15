MSHSL state softball: Engbrecht’s walk off sends Winona to state title game in instant classic

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. — Avery Engbrecht entered Tuesday night’s MSHSL Class AAA state semifinal with 13 total at bats for the entire season.
That’s not a typo, the Winona Senior High freshman had played in just eight games and didn’t see any action in the Winhawks’ state quarterfinal victory over Sartell earlier on Tuesday.
That’s why when her coach Mitch Grossell told her to grab a bat because she was pinch-hitting with the bases loaded and two outs in the bottom of the eighth in a tied game and a trip to the state title game on the line, she had just one reaction: Are you kidding me?
“I literally said out loud, ‘why?’” Engbrecht said. “Like why are we doing this right now? I haven’t played all game and just been sitting on the bench.”
But Grossell had a hunch Engbrecht could do something great.
“She had been swinging a really good bat for us in practice and our lineup is so stacked, it’s hard to get her in there sometimes,” Grossell said. “I had 100 percent confidence in her. I knew she was going to make contact and hit the ball hard. I was just hoping it wasn’t going to be at someone.”
Turned out the coach’s instincts were correct.
Engbrecht came through, ripping a single to walk-off Big 9 rival and top seeded Mankato West 7-6 in eight innings in what will go down as one of the better games Caswell Park and the state tournament has ever seen to send the Winhawks to Wednesday’s state championship.
The Winhawks now face off against Becker at Noon on Wednesday in their first state title appearance since winning their first and only championship in 2017.
“We knew it had to be a complete effort from everybody today,” Grossell said. “We are a one through 16 team. All 16 contributed. It was just amazing. I am so honored and blessed to be able to coach these girls this year.”
No. 9 hitter Hannah Lee, who had two hits in the quarterfinal, led off the eighth with a hard single to right. She advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt from Makayla Steffes before advancing to third on a Macy McNally groundout. After West intentionally walked Grace Fricke and Paige Grafton to load the bases, Grossell called upon Engbrecht to pinch hit for Olivia Poulon.
Engbrecht ripped a 1-1 fastball to center and the next thing she remembers is getting mobbed by her teammates.
“I didn’t even know I hit the ball,” Engbrecht said. “I just kind of like saw it and I just started running. Next thing I know is that I couldn’t see for a little while, my helmet was pulled over my eyes.”
The ending was unlikely when you consider how the game started, as it appeared the Winhawks (21-5) would run away with this one early.
After being energized from a great defensive play in the top half of the inning that saw centerfielder Poulon throw out a runner trying to score from second on a base hit, the Winhawks offense responded by sending 10 batters to the plate in the first inning.
They scored four runs on five hits with the big blow coming on a two-run home run from Grace Fricke — who was the hero in the quarterfinals with her go-ahead homer in the sixth. Ava Hamsund and Mackenzi Simmons delivered RBI singles as well to make it a 4-0 early advantage.
But West (21-6) answered back with a solo home run and after Winona went down quietly in their half of the second, the Scarlets scored three more times in the third eventually forcing Grossell to make a pitching change. Steffes — who had been Winona’s workhorse all season long and was coming off a 140 pitch outing in the quarterfinals — couldn’t record an out in the third. The Winhawks then gave the ball to their sophomore left-hander in Hamsund.
Out of the Winhawks’ 153 innings played this year entering Tuesday night’s semifinal, Steffes had tossed 121⅔ of them. Hamsund was second on the team with just 22⅓. But she knew that she would more than likely be called upon on Tuesday.
“We knew Mankato can really hit the ball a lot,” Hamsund said. “So I knew I had to be ready.”
Although it was a little bit earlier than she expected, Hamsund was effective by utilizing her natural movement on her four-seamer and combining it with a solid changeup. The southpaw earned the win, allowing just two runs — one earned — on six hits with three strikeouts in six innings of relief.
“Ava hadn’t pitched in a while, but she had been working her tail off practicing and what a game, you couldn’t have asked for a better performance from her,” Grossell said.
The Winhawks regained the lead in the fourth after Hamsund was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, but the Scarlets took their first lead of the game with two runs in the sixth that appeared to give them back the momentum.
After two quick outs, Grafton stepped up to the plate and did what a senior leader is supposed to do, popping a solo blast to dead center to knot the game back up at six. It revitalized the Winona dugout.
“It popped everyone up in one second,” Engbrecht said. “We were all just back in it. I think that’s when everybody knew we had a chance. I think everyone had gotten down on themselves and thought we were done for.”
However, West looked poised to once again retake the lead after an error gave them a leadoff base runner in the seventh before eventually reaching third base with two outs. With the go-ahead run 60 feet away, West’s Bri Stoltzman hit a ball to the hole that looked like it was going to give the Scarlets the lead — but Steffes had other ideas.
Sliding to her right, the shortstop made a diving, backhanded stop before firing across the diamond from her knees to get the out at first and preserve the 6-6 tie.
"I did actually," said Hamsund when asked if she thought that was going to be a base hit. "It's just so exciting to see your defense backing you up."
After a scoreless seventh, Hamsund set the tone in extras and helped set the stage for Engbrecht's heroics with her first one, two, three inning in the eighth.
The Winhawks now go for the program's second state softball title when they take on a talented Becker squad.
"They are a good team," Grossell said. "They are well coached, have a good pitcher and can hit the ball well. It will be another battle."