MSHSL state softball: Engbrecht’s walk off sends Winona to state title game in instant classic

The Winhawks now face off against Becker at Noon on Wednesday in their first state title appearance since winning their first and only championship in 2017.

“We knew it had to be a complete effort from everybody today,” Grossell said. “We are a one through 16 team. All 16 contributed. It was just amazing. I am so honored and blessed to be able to coach these girls this year.”

No. 9 hitter Hannah Lee, who had two hits in the quarterfinal, led off the eighth with a hard single to right. She advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt from Makayla Steffes before advancing to third on a Macy McNally groundout. After West intentionally walked Grace Fricke and Paige Grafton to load the bases, Grossell called upon Engbrecht to pinch hit for Olivia Poulon.

Engbrecht ripped a 1-1 fastball to center and the next thing she remembers is getting mobbed by her teammates.

“I didn’t even know I hit the ball,” Engbrecht said. “I just kind of like saw it and I just started running. Next thing I know is that I couldn’t see for a little while, my helmet was pulled over my eyes.”

The ending was unlikely when you consider how the game started, as it appeared the Winhawks (21-5) would run away with this one early.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}