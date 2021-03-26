 Skip to main content
MSHSL state gymnastics: Winona/Cotter's Hughes and Franz finish off season at state meet
MSHSL state gymnastics: Winona/Cotter's Hughes and Franz finish off season at state meet

MINNEAPOLIS — Winona/Cotter gymnasts Chloe Hughes and Natalya Franz capped off their season with respectable showings at the MSHSL Class A state gymnastics meet Friday night at Champlin Park High School. 

Hughes finished off her stellar high school career with a seventh-place finish on the vault (9.5), a ninth-place in the floor exercise (9.3) and a 14th-place on the uneven bars. The senior had finished second on the vault last year with a school-record 9.8. 

After an impressive 9.4 on the bars in the section meet, Franz recorded an average score of 8.85 to finish ninth. The sophomore also finished 31st on the balanced beam (8.025) and 40th on the vault (8.800) in her second state meet appearance. 

